Watch: A puppy rescued from the building debris and reuniting with its owner in Ukraine wins the hearts

A heartwarming video of a puppy being rescued from the building debris in Ukraine and reuniting with its owner is making rounds on social media, and netizens are left emotional.

It has been nearly two months since the time Russia invaded Ukraine. As the between the two countries continue, thousands of Ukrainians have fled their homeland, and some are still taking shelter. The war, however, has separated many from their families and videos of people travelling alone, including kids, are leaving the internet emotional.

Not only humans but also many pets have been separated from their owners. Many people and animals are still There are also people and pets who are still stranded under building debris in the war-torn land. The rescue team works 24/7 to save people and pets from such building debris. While many are saved from the debris, there are a few who lost their lives.

One such video of a puppy being rescued from under the building debris is making rounds on social media; the video will leave netizens teary-eyed.

In the video, the rescuing team can be seen digging through the building debris to rescue a stranded puppy. After a few moments of digging, they manage to save the puppy. One among the rescue team carefully picks up the dog and pats it gently before handing it over to its owner. Take a look at the heartwarming video:

The video was shared on Twitter by Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine and has captured a lot of internet attention. The video has gathered more than 1 million views from the date of sharing, and the numbers are still increasing rapidly. Netizens loaded the comment section with their views. Many users urged to stop the war, while many other users were happy to see the puppy being reunited with its owner. Some of them thanked and praised the rescuing team for their effort.

