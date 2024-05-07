Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Over 61% voter turnout in Phase 3 till 8 pm, check state-wise details here

    Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh witnessed a turnout of nearly 47 per cent by 3 pm in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections for 10 constituencies. Over 1.89 crore eligible voters were expected to participate across the constituencies.

    First Published May 7, 2024, 7:59 PM IST

    The polling was held in 93 Lok Sabha constituencies across 11 states and Union Territories in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 that was held today (May 7). As many as 1,331 candidates were in the fray in the Phase 3 polls, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had said. According to the ECI, 61% voter turnout has been recorded till 7 pm.

    On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi exercised his electoral right at Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ahmedabad, situated within the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency. Commending the Election Commission for overseeing the initial two phases of the Lok Sabha elections with minimal incidents of violence, he urged peoplen to turn out in large numbers to cast their votes.

    Assam: 75.26%
    Bihar: 56.55%
    Chhattisgarh: 66.99%
    Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu: 65.23%
    Goa: 74.27%
    Gujarat: 56.76%
    Karnataka: 67.76%
    Madhya Pradesh: 63.09%
    Uttar Pradesh: 57.34%
    West Bengal: 73.93%

    The stock market also exhibited a downward trend, largely influenced by losses in heavyweight financial and auto stocks. Amidst the ongoing national elections, market volatility surged to a 15-month high.

    The Nifty 50 index observed a decline of 0.62%, closing at 22,302.50 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex dropped by 0.52% to reach 73,511.85. Reflecting the escalating uncertainty, the Nifty Volatility Index, a measure of market volatility, climbed for the ninth consecutive session to settle at 17.01, reaching a 15-month peak.

    Last Updated May 7, 2024, 8:52 PM IST
