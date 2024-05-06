Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Pakistanis work less, fight more in Dubai...' Pak journalist reveals why Arabs prefer Indian workers (WATCH)

    Senior Pakistani journalist Najam Sethi recently revealed the challenges faced by Pakistanis in the UAE job market and the preference for Indian workers by Emirati employers.

    Pakistanis work less, fight more in Dubai Pak journalist reveals why Arabs prefer Indian workers (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published May 6, 2024, 3:02 PM IST

    In a recent discussion on Samaa TV, senior Pakistani journalist Najam Sethi shed light on the complex dynamics surrounding Pakistanis working in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). His insightful commentary highlighted the challenges faced by Pakistanis in the UAE job market and the preference for Indian workers by Emirati employers. Sethi's remarks unravel a multifaceted issue, bringing attention to the work ethic, religious practices, and overall conduct of Pakistani labourers in Dubai.

    During the "Sethi Say Sawal" show, a senior Pakistani journalist was questioned about the UAE's decision to suspend issuing visit and employment visas for Pakistanis, particularly in comparison to Indians. The inquiry sought to understand the reasons behind this disparity.

    In response, Najam Sethi highlighted that the UAE's strict stance against political involvement clashes with the tendencies of some Pakistanis to engage in street protests, particularly in support of figures like former Pakistan PM Imran Khan.

    "I was seeing on Facebook, a UAE official had a small guidance for Pakistanis working in Dubai. The official asked what is the problem of Pakistanis in Dubai? He said the country doesn't allow political activities and don't want any disruption. The UAE official said that Pakistanis have taken to the streets to protest in support of Imran Khan and causing disruption. He stated this politics is not allowed in UAE. He asked Pakistanis what are they doing and urged them to stop playing politics on their soil. He added that if this continues then they will tighten rules of issuing visas for Pakistanis. He further stated that the Pakistani community assumed Dubai is London where they can protest on the streets. He reiterated that Dubai won't tolerate this kind of behaviour. There is no democracy or freedom of speech in Dubai and they run their country on this basis with tight control. Dubai won't want fight within Pakistanis and their fight with Indians to come to their soil," Sethi remarked.

    Moreover, Sethi highlighted the contrasting work ethics between Pakistani and Indian labourers, as perceived by Emirati employers. According to his account, Pakistani workers are often viewed as less industrious and more prone to engaging in religious activities during work hours. This perception has contributed to a preference for Indian and Sri Lankan laborers who are perceived to be more dedicated and efficient.

    "I'll give you an example of what's the difference between Indians and Pakistanis. This is not what I am saying, but rulers of Dubai have told this. Pakistanis don't work as hard as Indians. Pakistanis are religious and always bring religion to the forefront at workplaces. For Indians, work comes first then religion. Indians and Sri Lankan labourers' training is better than Pakistanis and they don't fight as well. They also do better work. Pakistanis fall short in these places. This has become an issue for Pakistan. We want to support Pakistanis and invite labourers from the country to Dubai, but Pakistanis there always fight and don't complete their work as well," the senior Pakistani journalist said.

    The anecdote shared by Sethi about a Pakistani security guard prioritizing his religious obligations over his job duties underscored a broader issue of professionalism and commitment among Pakistani workers in Dubai.

    "An MD of a company told me that his security guard was a Pakistani. He said that even I am a Muslim and whenever I would arrive the gate used to always be closed and I would have to horn at the gate. Then he got to know that the security guard used to carry out his namaz 5 times and used to be unavailable at times in the night as well. So he thought that when the Pakistani security guard is not doing his job then might as well replace him with an Indian or Sri Lankan," Sethi concluded.

    Last Updated May 6, 2024, 3:02 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Israel gears up for Rafah offensive as talks with Hamas collapse, 1 lakh people being evacuated snt

    Israel gears up for Rafah offensive as talks with Hamas collapse, 1 lakh people being evacuated

    cricket ICC Chief Geoff Aldrice addresses challenges in Afghanistan women's cricket development osf

    ICC Chief Geoff Aldrice addresses challenges in Afghanistan women's cricket development

    BREAKING Israeli government votes to shut down Al Jazeera in the country amid Gaza war snt

    Netanyahu cabinet votes to close Al Jazeera offices in Israel amidst Gaza war, orders to seize broadcast gear

    Australian MP alleges she was drugged, sexually assaulted during night-out see post gcw

    SHOCKING! Australian MP alleges she was drugged, sexually assaulted during night-out

    Canada is a rule-of-law country': Justin Trudeau after 3 Indians arrested in Nijjar murder gcw

    'Canada is a rule-of-law country': Justin Trudeau after 3 Indians arrested in Nijjar murder

    Recent Stories

    Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Know the historical events that took place on THIS auspicious day anr

    Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Know the historical events that took place on THIS auspicious day

    Not just Prajwal Revanna, other politicians mired in sex scandals AJR

    Not just Prajwal Revanna, other politicians mired in sex scandals

    Kerala: IMD predicts rainfall across all districts in the next 5 days rkn

    Kerala: IMD predicts rainfall across all districts in the next 5 days

    Prajwal Revanna Net Worth: Know about his property, assets and more RBA

    Prajwal Revanna Net Worth: Know about his property, assets and more

    Karnataka: Mysuru zoo installs water jets, sprinklers to keep animals cool during sweltering temperatures vkp

    Karnataka: Mysuru zoo installs water jets, sprinklers to keep animals cool during sweltering temperatures

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    cricket IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon