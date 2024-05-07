Russian President Putin takes oath for record 5th term, says leading country a 'sacred duty' (WATCH)

Vladimir Putin, a dominant figure in Russian politics since 1999, embarks on this new mandate amid continued military involvement in Ukraine. Russian forces have recently gained momentum in the region, aiming to expand further into the eastern territories.

Russia's Vladimir Putin has sworn in for a new six-year term amidst a backdrop of international tension, with notable absences from Western nations at his swearing-in ceremony. The United States and several other Western countries chose to boycott the event due to Russia's ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

In his speech at the Grand Kremlin Palace, Putin expressed confidence in Russia's resilience and said, "We are a united and great nation, and together we will overcome all obstacles, realize everything we have planned, and together, we will win."

At the age of 71, Putin still maintains a firm grip on domestic affairs while engaging in a standoff with Western nations over Ukraine, which he portrays as attempts to undermine Russia. His reelection in March, marked by the absence of prominent antiwar candidates, reinforced his position. Notably, opposition figure Alexey Navalny's sudden demise in custody and the persecution of other dissenting voices underscored Putin's dominance.

Yulia Navalnaya, widow of Alexey Navalny, called upon supporters to persist in their resistance against Putin, whom she denounced as "a liar, a thief, and a murderer."

Meanwhile, Ukraine condemned Putin's inauguration, labeling it an attempt to legitimise his prolonged rule, accusing him of transforming Russia into an aggressor state and establishing a dictatorship.

