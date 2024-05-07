Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WHAT! Did Alia Bhatt pay Rs 63 lakh to attend Met Gala 2024? All you need to know

    First Published May 7, 2024, 6:53 PM IST

    Meta Gala 2024: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt walked the Met Gala red carpet for the second time. According to reports, the ticket to walk the red carpet in 2023 was nearly Rs 42 lakh.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Alia Bhatt took the internet by storm when she attended her second Met Gala in a beautiful Sabyasachi saree. Her entry in the traditional outfit received the loudest cheers on the red carpet. The Met Gala is one of the most exclusive fashion events in the world, and it’s not easy to get a seat inside the museum on Met Monday.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    According to reports, one ticket for the Met Gala costs around $75,000, while entire tables start at $350,000. This amount is used to fund the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Reports mention that while tables are bought by companies and design houses for their guests, individual seats are paid for by the celebrities themselves. In any case, each attendee needs to be approved by Anna Wintour.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The whopping ticket price includes an invite to the Met Gala and a chance to witness some of the most exclusive performances by top artists.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    One can also view archival fashion pieces on display at the museum, especially for the Gala. Celebrities are also served a wide variety of food and drinks.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In an interview with Vogue Alia said, "I’m feeling great. I’m feeling very excited. Months of preparation, lots of conversations and all builds up to this one moment. It’s so surreal but it’s also very special. It’s my second time at the Met, but my first time wearing a saree. When I thought of the dress code, ‘Garden of Time’, I felt it needed something timeless and there’s nothing timeless than a saree." 

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    According to the reports, last year, the Met Gala tickets were allegedly priced at $50,000 (almost Rs 42 lakh).

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Meanwhile, Alia will soon appear in the film Jigra. The film is directed by Vasan Bala and co-produced by Alia and Karan Johar. She has also signed Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.  

