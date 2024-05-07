Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    SHOCKING! Bangladesh star all-rounder grabs neck of selfie-seeking fan; WATCH viral video

    Bangladesh's cricket sensation Shakib Al Hasan finds himself at the center of a storm as a video surfaces of him assaulting a fan who sought a selfie. The incident, occurring during a Dhaka Premier League match while representing Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, has ignited a debate about player conduct.

    cricket Bangladesh cricket star Shakib Al Hasan involved in controversy: Assaults on fan seeking selfie (WATCH) osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 7, 2024, 8:26 PM IST

    Controversy Erupts: Bangladesh Cricket star Shakib Al Hasan assaults fan seeking selfie, Video Goes Viral

    Bangladesh's renowned cricketer Shakib Al Hasan, currently ranked as the world's top all-rounder in T20Is and second in ODIs, has found himself embroiled in controversy off the field. A recent video capturing Shakib assaulting a fan requesting a selfie has surfaced, sparking outrage among fans and the cricketing community. This incident occurred during a Dhaka Premier League match, where Shakib, representing Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, reportedly reacted aggressively towards the persistent fan. Amidst this turmoil, Shakib also voices concerns about Bangladesh's preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup, expressing dissatisfaction with the team's readiness and highlighting the importance of adapting to unfamiliar conditions.

    Last Updated May 7, 2024, 9:04 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IPL 2024, SRH vs LSG Preview: Inconsistent SRH eye redemption against LSG in push for play-offs spot osf

    IPL 2024, SRH vs LSG Preview: Inconsistent SRH eye redemption against LSG in push for play-offs spot

    BCCI sets condition for Team India's participation in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 held in Pakistan osf

    BCCI sets condition for Team India's participation in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 held in Pakistan

    cricket T20 World Cup 2024: Yuvraj Singh backs Indian skipper Rohit Sharma to lift coveted trophy osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Yuvraj Singh backs Indian skipper Rohit Sharma to lift coveted trophy

    cricket T20 World Cup 2024: Team India's New Jersey - Now available for purchase! osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Team India's New Jersey - Now available for purchase!

    cricket IPL 2024: Mumbai Indian's skipper Hardik Pandya roars back to form against SRH osf

    IPL 2024: Mumbai Indian's skipper Hardik Pandya roars back to form against SRH

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Over 61% voter turnout in Phase 3 till 7 pm, check state-wise details here AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Over 61% voter turnout in Phase 3 till 8 pm, check state-wise details here

    Apple 'Let Loose' event 2024 iPad air ipad pro m2 chip apple pencil magic keyboard Here's what tech giant announced gcw

    Apple 'Let Loose' event 2024: iPad Pro to Apple Pencil Pro; Here's what tech giant ANNOUNCED

    SEXY photos: Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her curves in sheer golden dress; fans go gaga over her Instagram post RBA

    SEXY photos: Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her curves in sheer golden dress; fans go gaga over her Instagram post

    WHAT Did Alia Bhatt pay Rs 63 lakh to attend Met Gala 2024? All you need to know RBA

    WHAT! Did Alia Bhatt pay Rs 63 lakh to attend Met Gala 2024? All you need to know

    Election Yatra, Bihar Chapter: Bhojpuri singer's revolt in Karakat

    Election Yatra, Bihar Chapter: Bhojpuri singer's revolt in Karakat

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    cricket IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon