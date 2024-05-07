Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    FAA investigates Boeing for possible inspection failures and record falsification of 787s

    US aviation safety regulators are looking into whether Boeing properly conducted mandated inspections on its 787 airplanes and if there were instances of employees falsifying records, officials announced on Monday. 

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 7, 2024, 12:32 PM IST

    US aviation safety regulators are looking into whether Boeing properly conducted mandated inspections on its 787 airplanes and if there were instances of employees falsifying records, officials announced on Monday. The focus is on whether Boeing carried out necessary inspections to ensure sufficient bonding and grounding at the junction of the wings and fuselage on specific 787 Dreamliner aircraft, as stated in an email from the Federal Aviation Administration.

    The FAA stated that it initiated the investigation following a notification from Boeing, indicating potential lapses in completing mandatory inspections. These inspections are crucial for ensuring a secure and efficient electrical flow between different components of the aircraft, vital for safety and functionality.

    "The FAA is investigating whether Boeing completed the inspections and whether company employees may have falsified aircraft records," the agency said. "At the same time, Boeing is reinspecting all 787 airplanes still within the production system and must also create a plan to address the in-service fleet."

    The matter came to light when a Boeing employee noticed an "irregularity" and brought it to the attention of a supervisor, who then escalated the issue.

    "We quickly reviewed the matter and learned that several people had been violating company policies by not performing a required test, but recording the work as having been completed," Scott Stocker, head of the Boeing 787 program, reportedly said in an email to staff.

    "We promptly informed our regulator about what we learned and are taking swift and serious corrective action with multiple teammates," said Stocker, adding that engineering staff determined that the issues does not pose an immediate safety of flight risk.

    The investigation further compounds the array of challenges confronting Boeing following a harrowing incident involving an Alaska Airlines flight in January, during which a fuselage panel blew out. In response, the FAA has given Boeing a three-month deadline to devise a plan to tackle "systemic quality-control issues."

    Boeing's handling of the 787 has drawn scrutiny, particularly during an April 17 Senate hearing where a whistleblower testified about facing retaliation after raising concerns about manufacturing processes on the 787 that he believed compromised aircraft safety.

    An FAA advisory panel's audit in February highlighted significant deficiencies in Boeing's safety culture, citing a "disconnect" between senior management and other employees, and expressing doubts that safety grievances raised by workers would not lead to reprisals.

    In a message to employees, Stocker commended the individual who spoke up, emphasizing that the company will use this incident to reaffirm its standards and delineate acceptable behavior as a team.

    Safety experts have raised concerns that the issues at Boeing point to significant deficiencies in its safety culture, suggesting that remedying these issues will be a long-term endeavor. Meanwhile, industry observers are eagerly awaiting indications about Boeing's future leadership following the announcement that Chief Executive Dave Calhoun will step down at the year's end.

    Proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis recently recommended that investors vote against Calhoun's reelection to the board, as well as two other board members who oversee the audit and aerospace safety committees. According to Glass Lewis, this action is necessary to convey strong dissatisfaction with the company's oversight of its safety culture and its efforts to address it, which they believe have not progressed swiftly enough to assuage shareholder concerns, especially in light of the Alaska incident.

    Last Updated May 7, 2024, 12:32 PM IST
