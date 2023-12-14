Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'War objectives in Ukraine conflict remain unchanged': Vladimir Putin's message to Russia

    Putin diverted the conversation to Ukraine, reaffirming Russia's objectives - "denazification, demilitarisation, and its neutral status" - as essential for peace in the region. He revealed that about 486,000 people had voluntarily signed up as contract soldiers, and 300,000 individuals were called up last year.

    First Published Dec 14, 2023, 4:09 PM IST

    Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the nation in his first major news conference since initiating a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, emphasizing that peace with Ukraine would only materialize once Russia achieves its objectives.

    Conducted as part of his annual "direct line" phone-in with Russians and journalists, this significant event, skipped last year, saw Putin highlighting the criticality of Russian sovereignty. He stressed that the country's existence without sovereignty is unsustainable, underscoring its importance for Russia's continuity.

    Putin diverted the conversation to Ukraine, reaffirming Russia's objectives - "denazification, demilitarisation, and its neutral status" - as essential for peace in the region. He revealed that about 486,000 people had voluntarily signed up as contract soldiers, and 300,000 individuals were called up last year. A classified US intelligence report estimated a significant toll, with around 315,000 soldiers killed or wounded since the war's onset, constituting nearly 90% of Russia's military at the invasion's start.

    Discussing relations with the United States and the EU, Putin called the US an important nation but accused it of imperialism. He urged the US to show respect to other countries, indicating Russia's willingness to mend relations upon such acknowledgment. Despite facing Western sanctions and isolation due to the Ukraine invasion, Putin claimed Russia's capability to progress independently.

    The event attracted over two million questions from Russians, coinciding with a wave of inquiries from domestic and international journalists. Putin's extended phone-ins can stretch up to four hours, symbolizing a momentous juncture amid Russia's ongoing conflict with Ukraine and its global repercussions.

