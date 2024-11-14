Arsh Dalla's arrest in Canada: India pushes for extradition of wanted Khalistan terrorist

According to the MEA, Dalla is a proclaimed offender in over 50 cases, including murder, attempted murder, extortion, and acts of terrorism, particularly in relation to terror financing. India had issued a Red Corner Notice for Dalla in May 2022.

India on Thursday (November 14) responded to reports regarding the arrest of Arshdeep Singh, also known as Arsh Dalla, a wanted terrorist in Canada, calling for his extradition to face justice. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) released a statement highlighting how New Delhi had previously alerted Ottawa about Dalla’s illegal activities both within India and internationally, requesting his deportation to stand trial for numerous offenses.

According to the MEA, Dalla is a proclaimed offender in over 50 cases, including murder, attempted murder, extortion, and acts of terrorism, particularly in relation to terror financing. India had issued a Red Corner Notice for Dalla in May 2022.

On November 10, reports from Canadian media highlighted Dalla's arrest, identifying him as the chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force. The MEA spokesperson noted that the Ontario Court has listed Dalla's case for hearing.

In 2023, Dalla was designated as terrorist by India and been a focal point in India-Canada relations on matters of counter-terrorism. In July 2023, the Indian government formally requested Dalla's provisional arrest; however, the request was declined by Canada.

Following this, India also submitted a Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) request, providing Ottawa with Dalla's suspected residential details, information on his assets, financial transactions, and mobile contacts. The MEA revealed that further documentation was shared with Canadian authorities in early 2023 in response to the Canadian Department of Justice's additional queries.

