Dominica to bestow its highest honour on PM Modi at India-CARICOM Summit

According to the Government of Dominica's press release, "The Commonwealth of Dominica will bestow highest national award, the Dominica Award of Honour, upon His Excellency Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, in recognition of his contributions to Dominica during the COVID-19 pandemic and his dedication to strengthening the partnership between India and Dominica. Her Excellency Sylvanie Burton, President of the Commonwealth of Dominica, will confer the award during the upcoming India-CARICOM Summit, scheduled to take place in Georgetown, Guyana from November 19 to 21, 2024."

"In February 2021, Prime Minister Modi supplied Dominica with 70,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine- a generous gift which enabled Dominica to extend support to its Caribbean neighbours," the statement read.

"Prime Minister Modi has been a true partner to Dominica, particularly during our time of need amid a global health crisis. It is an honour to present him with Dominica's highest national accolade as a symbol of our gratitude for his support and as a reflection of the strong ties between our countries. We look forward to building on this partnership and advancing our shared vision of progress and resilience," the statement added.



The Dominica Award of Honour also recognizes India’s broader contributions under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, including advancements in education and information technology. Furthermore, it highlights India's global efforts in promoting climate resilience and sustainable development initiatives.

