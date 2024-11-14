Tulsi Gabbard's fiery action as military personnel goes viral after US intelligence chief appointment (WATCH)

Recently appointed US intelligence chief, Tulsi Gabbard’s bold and powerful display of physical endurance, including firing a rifle and executing intense military-style training drills, has won the admiration of millions.

Tulsi Gabbard's fiery action as military personnel goes viral after US intelligence chief appointment (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 14, 2024, 4:53 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 14, 2024, 4:53 PM IST

A video of Tulsi Gabbard who has been recently appointed as the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) in US President-elect Donald Trump's administration has set the internet ablaze. Gabbard’s bold and powerful display of physical endurance, including firing a rifle and executing intense military-style training drills, has won the admiration of millions.

Her prowess and dedication to fitness have inspired netizens, who are admiring and celebrating her strength.

The video shows Gabbard in action during her time as a military personnel, taking on rigorous drills with intensity and precision. Her fitness and martial arts skills were on full display, underscoring her resilience for a demanding position at the forefront of national intelligence.

Netizens were quick to express admiration for the newly appointed intelligence chief, with comments flooding social media, lauding her as an “absolute role model.”

A user wrote, “She’s badass!! Absolute Goals!”

Another commented, “That’s a woman that makes me honored to have her representing American women!"

A third user noted, “She’s amazing! Also a martial artist in addition to her Service jacket in the Medical Corps. She is definitely a stellar choice with awesome potential and a card-carrying member of the Republican Party!” 

Who is Tulsi Gabbard?

US President-elect Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he has appointed former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard as the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) in his upcoming administration. Trump praised Gabbard as a "proud Republican" who will bring her "fearless spirit" to the intelligence community.

"As a former Candidate for the Democrat Presidential Nomination, she has broad support in both Parties - She is now a proud Republican!” Donald Trump said in a statement.

“I know Tulsi will bring the fearless spirit that has defined her illustrious career to our Intelligence Community, championing our Constitutional Rights, and securing Peace through Strength. Tulsi will make us all proud!” the president-elect said on Wednesday.

Tulsi Gabbard is a military veteran who served over two decades in the US Army National Guard, including deployments to Iraq and Kuwait. She represented Hawaii's second district in the US House of Representatives from 2013 to 2021 as a member of the Democratic Party. Additionally, Gabbard served for two years on the House Homeland Security Committee.

Often mistaken for being of Indian descent due to her first name, Tulsi Gabbard has no familial ties to India. Her mother converted to Hinduism and gave all her children Hindu names.

Gabbard herself identifies as a Hindu and became the first Hindu to serve in the US Congress. Although of American Samoan heritage, she was sworn into office with her hand on the Bhagavad Gita.

Also read: Tulsi Gabbard: When newly appointed US intelligence chief gifted personal copy of Bhagvad Gita to PM Modi

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Arsh Dalla's arrest in Canada: India pushes for extradition of wanted Khalistan terrorist AJR

Arsh Dalla's arrest in Canada: India pushes for extradition of wanted Khalistan terrorist

Dominica to bestow its highest honour on PM Modi at India-CARICOM Summit anr

Dominica to bestow its highest honour on PM Modi at India-CARICOM Summit

Oxford Union under fire for 'Independent State of Kashmir' debate, speaker's 'terror ties' sparks row shk

Oxford Union under fire for 'Independent State of Kashmir' debate, speaker's 'terror ties' sparks row

Israel Defence Minister Katz identifies 'disarming Hezbollah' as key war goal, IDF chief reacts (WATCH) snt

Israel's Defence Minister Katz identifies 'disarming Hezbollah' as key war goal, IDF chief reacts (WATCH)

Musk and Ramaswamy: Catalysts for Trump's government efficiency overhaul vkp

Musk and Ramaswamy: Catalysts for Trump's government efficiency overhaul

Recent Stories

Pakistani to Pashmina-5 Stylish Winter Salwar Suit Designs RBA

Pakistani to Pashmina-5 Stylish Winter Salwar Suit Designs

Nita Ambani and Shalini Passi's luxury handbags collections RBA

Nita Ambani and Shalini Passi's luxury handbags collections

Spotless whites: Simple tips to remove tea and turmeric stains dmn

Spotless whites: Simple tips to remove tea and turmeric stains

Buy iPhone 15 NOW: Huge discounts; check Apple phone's latest price RBA

Buy iPhone 15 NOW: Huge discounts; check Apple phone's latest price

New Maruti Suzuki XL7: 7-Seater family car launch with 35 kmpl mileage RBA

New Maruti Suzuki XL7: 7-Seater family car launch with 35 kmpl mileage

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon