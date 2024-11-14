Tulsi Gabbard's fiery action as military personnel goes viral after US intelligence chief appointment (WATCH)

Recently appointed US intelligence chief, Tulsi Gabbard’s bold and powerful display of physical endurance, including firing a rifle and executing intense military-style training drills, has won the admiration of millions.

A video of Tulsi Gabbard who has been recently appointed as the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) in US President-elect Donald Trump's administration has set the internet ablaze. Gabbard’s bold and powerful display of physical endurance, including firing a rifle and executing intense military-style training drills, has won the admiration of millions.

Her prowess and dedication to fitness have inspired netizens, who are admiring and celebrating her strength.

The video shows Gabbard in action during her time as a military personnel, taking on rigorous drills with intensity and precision. Her fitness and martial arts skills were on full display, underscoring her resilience for a demanding position at the forefront of national intelligence.

Netizens were quick to express admiration for the newly appointed intelligence chief, with comments flooding social media, lauding her as an “absolute role model.”

A user wrote, “She’s badass!! Absolute Goals!”

Another commented, “That’s a woman that makes me honored to have her representing American women!"

A third user noted, “She’s amazing! Also a martial artist in addition to her Service jacket in the Medical Corps. She is definitely a stellar choice with awesome potential and a card-carrying member of the Republican Party!”

Who is Tulsi Gabbard?

US President-elect Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he has appointed former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard as the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) in his upcoming administration. Trump praised Gabbard as a "proud Republican" who will bring her "fearless spirit" to the intelligence community.

"As a former Candidate for the Democrat Presidential Nomination, she has broad support in both Parties - She is now a proud Republican!” Donald Trump said in a statement.

“I know Tulsi will bring the fearless spirit that has defined her illustrious career to our Intelligence Community, championing our Constitutional Rights, and securing Peace through Strength. Tulsi will make us all proud!” the president-elect said on Wednesday.

Tulsi Gabbard is a military veteran who served over two decades in the US Army National Guard, including deployments to Iraq and Kuwait. She represented Hawaii's second district in the US House of Representatives from 2013 to 2021 as a member of the Democratic Party. Additionally, Gabbard served for two years on the House Homeland Security Committee.

Often mistaken for being of Indian descent due to her first name, Tulsi Gabbard has no familial ties to India. Her mother converted to Hinduism and gave all her children Hindu names.

Gabbard herself identifies as a Hindu and became the first Hindu to serve in the US Congress. Although of American Samoan heritage, she was sworn into office with her hand on the Bhagavad Gita.

