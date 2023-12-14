Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'I am a Hindu, will not fake convert...' says Republican US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy (WATCH)

    As a practising Hindu, Republican US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy acknowledged he would not be the ideal president to spread Christianity across the United States but pledged to uphold the freedom of religion.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 14, 2023, 9:53 AM IST

    Republican US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy on Wednesday engaged with voters during a CNN town hall in Des Moines, addressing various topics, including immigration, the US border, his Hindu faith, and economic inequality. When asked about how he would respond to those who say that he cannot be US President because his religion is not what the founding fathers based the United States on, Ramaswamy said, "I want people to understand that I had rather speak the truth and lose an election than to win by playing political snake and ladders. I could fake convert, but I am not going to do that. I am a Hindu."

    "My faith teaches me that God puts each of us here for a purpose; we have a moral duty to realise that purpose. God works through us in different ways, but we are still equal because God resides in each of us. I had a very traditional upbringing. My parents taught me that family is the foundation, marriage is sacred, divorce is not some option you prefer off a menu when things do not go your way, abstinence is the way to go before marriage, adultery is wrong, and the good things in life involve sacrifice... Now are these foreign values in this country? I think those are the same values I learnt at my Saint Xavier school in Cincinnati," he said, adding that the value sets are the same for both faiths.

    Launching his outsider campaign in February, the 38-year-old has centred his efforts on combating "woke" ideology, exposing government corruption, and attracting a younger generation to the GOP. However, his campaign has struggled to gain traction in the shadow of frontrunner Donald Trump.

    Ramaswamy, a practising Hindu, shared during the town hall that he does not see himself as "the best president to spread Christianity throughout the country." Despite this, he affirmed his commitment to upholding the First Amendment protection for freedom of religion, emphasizing that his presidency would prioritize respecting diverse faiths. To ease potential concerns among voters, especially Evangelical Christians in Iowa, Ramaswamy has been proactive in sharing details about his Hindu faith at recent campaign events. He often incorporates anecdotes from the Bible into his discussions, demonstrating an effort to connect with a significant constituency within the Republican voter base.

    While navigating questions about his religion and its alignment with "Judeo-Christian values," Ramaswamy continues to highlight his campaign's core principles, focusing on challenging prevailing ideologies, addressing corruption, and ushering in a new era within the GOP. The upcoming Iowa caucuses are crucial for his campaign, providing an opportunity to gain momentum and distinguish himself in a crowded political landscape.

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2023, 9:53 AM IST
