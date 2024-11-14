Israel's Defence Minister Katz identifies 'disarming Hezbollah' as key war goal, IDF chief reacts (WATCH)

Israel’s newly appointed Defence Minister, Israel Katz, reaffirmed the country's commitment to its military objectives as the ongoing conflict with Hezbollah continues.

Israel Defence Minister Katz identifies 'disarming Hezbollah' as key war goal, IDF chief reacts (WATCH) snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 14, 2024, 10:43 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 14, 2024, 10:43 AM IST

Israel’s newly appointed Defence Minister, Israel Katz, reaffirmed the country's commitment to its military objectives as the ongoing conflict with Hezbollah continues. Katz, visiting the IDF Northern Command with Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, emphasized that the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) will not halt operations until all of Israel’s goals are achieved, signaling a determination to press on with the fight against Hezbollah.

“We will not make any ceasefire, we will not take our foot off the gas, and we will not allow any arrangement that does not include the achievement of the war’s goals,” Katz declared. He outlined these goals as the disarmament of Hezbollah, its relocation beyond the Litani River, and ensuring the safe return of residents to northern Israel.

However, his remark about disarming Hezbollah raised questions, as it has not been a clear part of Israel's war objectives to date. In a video of Katz’s remarks, Lt. Gen. Halevi appeared to do a double take when disarming Hezbollah was mentioned, casting a brief glance at the defence minister as he spoke.

Katz emphasized that Israel would maintain its position on the "right to enforce [any deal] independently" and take action against any terrorist activity or organization.

“Now we need to continue to hit Hezbollah with all our strength,” he said.

These remarks come after Katz recently claimed that Israel has successfully "defeated" Hezbollah on the battlefield, despite ongoing attacks from the group.

“The blows we inflicted defeated Hezbollah and the elimination of [Hezbollah leader Hassan] Nasrallah is the crowning jewel,” he said at a ceremony for new Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, who took Katz’s place.

Israel’s task now is to “change the security reality in the north,” he added.

The defence minister also reaffirmed his focus on preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, which he identified as his primary concern. In addition, Katz voiced his intention to ensure Hamas plays no role in Gaza in any potential peace agreements following the violence initiated by the October 7 Hamas attacks.

Katz’s appointment to the Defence Ministry follows a high-profile shakeup in Israel’s government, in which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired his previous defence minister, Yoav Gallant. The decision, which came amid widespread protests, was attributed to a breakdown in trust between Netanyahu and Gallant, particularly over the handling of the war and issues like conscription and negotiations with Hamas. Gallant’s dismissal marks a second such instance, the first being in March 2023 when Netanyahu dismissed Gallant due to disagreements over judicial reforms.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Dominica to bestow its highest honour on PM Modi at India-CARICOM Summit anr

Dominica to bestow its highest honour on PM Modi at India-CARICOM Summit

Oxford Union under fire for 'Independent State of Kashmir' debate, speaker's 'terror ties' sparks row shk

Oxford Union under fire for 'Independent State of Kashmir' debate, speaker's 'terror ties' sparks row

Musk and Ramaswamy: Catalysts for Trump's government efficiency overhaul vkp

Musk and Ramaswamy: Catalysts for Trump's government efficiency overhaul

Tulsi Gabbard: When newly appointed US intelligence chief gifted personal copy of Bhagvad Gita to PM Modi snt

Tulsi Gabbard: When newly appointed US intelligence chief gifted personal copy of Bhagvad Gita to PM Modi

We are owners of Canada white people go back to Europe & Israel Khalistanis' latest claim fuels row (WATCH) snt

'We're owners of Canada, white people go back to Europe & Israel': Khalistanis' latest claim fuels row (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Dominica to bestow its highest honour on PM Modi at India-CARICOM Summit anr

Dominica to bestow its highest honour on PM Modi at India-CARICOM Summit

THIS is the richest family in Bollywood, it's not the Bachchans or the Khans; Check HERE ATG

THIS is the richest family in Bollywood, it's not the Bachchans or the Khans; Check HERE

Sonu Srinivas Gowda builds home Puneeth Rajkumar Paramathma movie inspired pillars see photos vkp

PHOTOS: Sonu Srinivas Gowda's dream home inspired by Puneeth Rajkumar's 'Paramathma'

Bigg Boss 18: Kim Kardashian, Kylie, Kendall approached for Salman Khan's show? Read on NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Kim Kardashian, Kylie, Kendall approached for Salman Khan's show? Read on

Kanguva 5 reasons to watch Suriya epic film gcw

Kanguva: 5 compelling reasons to watch Suriya’s epic film

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon