Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    TV Judge Frank Caprio reveals his cancer diagnosis in a heartbreaking video (WATCH)

    87-year-old Judge Frank Caprio—renowned for his sensitivity and compassion in the courtroom broke down in a recent heartbreaking video. He broke the news of his pancreatic cancer diagnosis in a social media post.

    TV Judge Frank Caprio reveals his cancer diagnosis in a heartbreaking video WATCH gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 13, 2023, 12:16 PM IST

    Renowned television judge Frank Caprio, who is well-known for showing compassion and understanding for the people who come before him, recently disclosed in a tearful video that he has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Taking to Instagram, the 'Caught in Providence' judge shared that his diagnosis came around his birthday last month, which typically is "one of the happiest days of the year for me". 

    He said that he is receiving treatment at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, which is a division of Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, as well as in Rhode Island, under the supervision of a group of medical professionals.

    Also Read | 'Will suffer Allah's wrath ': Turkish MP slams Israel for bombing Gaza, then suffers heart attack (WATCH)

    The 87-year-old remarked, "This birthday is a little different than any other I have ever had. I had a medical checkup lately since I wasn't feeling well, and the results weren't favourable."

    "I have been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, an elusive kind of the disease," he continued.

    "I am in need of the power of prayer, which I believe, in addition to the medical treatment that I'm receiving, is the most powerful weapon to help me survive this," the judge on television stated. 

    Frank Caprio has been a judge on the Providence Municipal Court since 1985, according to Today. His television programme "Caught in Providence" helped him gain fame. In 2021, the show received a Daytime Emmy nomination as well. 

    Also Read | Vivek Ramaswamy forgets to mute mic during toilet break on X Spaces; Musk reacts to 'ROFL' moment

    According to the Daily Mail, two of the judge's sons—Frank and David—were elected as Democratic Party representatives in Rhode Island. 

    Last Updated Dec 13, 2023, 12:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Will suffer wrath of Allah Turkish MP Hasan Bitmez slams Israel for bombing Gaza, then suffers heart attack (WATCH) AJR

    'Will suffer Allah's wrath ': Turkish MP slams Israel for bombing Gaza, then suffers heart attack (WATCH)

    Joe Biden not to be Republic Day chief guest; Quad summit dates being revised

    Joe Biden not to be Republic Day chief guest; Quad summit dates being revised

    Explained Why political tumoil has gripped Bangladesh weeks before elections

    Explained: Why political turmoil has gripped Bangladesh weeks before elections

    Terror attack: Suicide bomber targets police station in Pakistan's Dera Ismail Khan AJR

    Terrorist attack in Pakistan: 24 killed, several hurt in suicide attack at police station

    Vivek Ramaswamy forgets to mute mic during toilet break on X Spaces Musk reacts to ROFL moment gcw

    Vivek Ramaswamy forgets to mute mic during toilet break on X Spaces; Musk reacts to 'ROFL' moment

    Recent Stories

    Football ISL 2023-24: Renedy Singh urges Bengaluru FC to showcase passion and character against Chennaiyin FC sports

    ISL 2023-24: Renedy Singh urges Bengaluru FC to showcase passion and character against Chennaiyin FC

    Another wife swapping case echoes Bengaluru, woman registers complaint against husband vkp

    Another wife swapping case echoes Bengaluru, woman registers complaint against husband

    Mahua Moitra faces setback as Supreme Court rejects urgent hearing plea AJR

    BREAKING: Mahua Moitra faces setback as Supreme Court rejects urgent hearing plea

    'Yono App blocked...': Kerala man loses Rs 25,000 from his account in online scam text message rkn

    'Yono App blocked...': Kerala man loses Rs 25,000 from his account in online scam text message

    AUS vs PAK, Perth Test: Usman Khawaja won't wear shoes with pro-Palestine messages, says Pat Cummins snt

    AUS vs PAK, Perth Test: Usman Khawaja won't wear shoes with pro-Palestine messages, says Pat Cummins

    Recent Videos

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon