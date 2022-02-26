Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukraine has 'derailed' Russia's attack

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed on Saturday that Ukraine's forces have halted the Kremlin's attempt to capture and depose him, and he encouraged Russians to put pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the invasion.

"We've derailed their strategy," the 44-year-old commander declared in a fresh video message, emphasising that the Ukrainian army controlled the capital, Kyiv, and the major cities around it. He also expressed gratitude to Russians who came out against the war and urged them to sustain the pressure on the Kremlin, adding, "Simply stop those who are lying to you, lying to us, lying to the whole world."

Meawhile, Zelenskyy turned down the US government's offer to remove him from the country as Russian troops close in on Kyiv. When the US administration requested the Ukrainian President to leave the country, he replied, "The struggle is here; I need ammo, not a ride," according to a senior American intelligence officer aware with the encounter.

Additionally, Zelenskyy issued a self-shot video from downtown Kyiv on Friday, offering to remain and defend the capital against the Russian onslaught. "We've all made it. Our armed forces have come. Society's citizens have come. We're all here to defend our country's independence, and that won't change "Zelenskyy added that he was standing outside the presidential building. He appeared to be reacting to President Vladimir Putin's pressure, dressed in olive green military-style uniform and standing beside his prime minister, chief of staff, and other important aides. For the first time, Russian troops clashed briefly with Ukrainian forces in Kyiv on Friday. Larger forces were closing in on the capital, and the city was bracing for a night of airstrikes.

