  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukraine has 'derailed' Russia's attack

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed on Saturday that Ukraine's forces have halted the Kremlin's attempt to capture and depose him, and he encouraged Russians to put pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the invasion.

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukraine has derailed Russia s attack gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kyiv, First Published Feb 26, 2022, 5:44 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed on Saturday that Ukraine's forces have halted the Kremlin's attempt to capture and depose him, and he encouraged Russians to put pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the invasion.

    "We've derailed their strategy," the 44-year-old commander declared in a fresh video message, emphasising that the Ukrainian army controlled the capital, Kyiv, and the major cities around it. He also expressed gratitude to Russians who came out against the war and urged them to sustain the pressure on the Kremlin, adding, "Simply stop those who are lying to you, lying to us, lying to the whole world."

    Meawhile, Zelenskyy turned down the US government's offer to remove him from the country as Russian troops close in on Kyiv. When the US administration requested the Ukrainian President to leave the country, he replied, "The struggle is here; I need ammo, not a ride," according to a senior American intelligence officer aware with the encounter.

    Additionally,  Zelenskyy issued a self-shot video from downtown Kyiv on Friday, offering to remain and defend the capital against the Russian onslaught. "We've all made it. Our armed forces have come. Society's citizens have come. We're all here to defend our country's independence, and that won't change "Zelenskyy added that he was standing outside the presidential building. He appeared to be reacting to President Vladimir Putin's pressure, dressed in olive green military-style uniform and standing beside his prime minister, chief of staff, and other important aides. For the first time, Russian troops clashed briefly with Ukrainian forces in Kyiv on Friday. Larger forces were closing in on the capital, and the city was bracing for a night of airstrikes.

    Also Read | 'We're all here, defending our Independence...' Ukraine President Zelesnkyy's late-night message

    Also Read | Ukrainian Prez Zelenskyy rejects US offer, says 'need ammunition, not a ride'

    Also Read | Russia: Sanctions shows western 'impotency', ties approaching 'point of no return'

    Also Read | Ukraine and Russian forces trade claims over inflicting losses

    Last Updated Feb 26, 2022, 5:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Heartwarming video of Gurudwara in Ukraine offering free food shelter goes viral gcw

    Heartwarming video of Gurudwara in Ukraine offering free food, shelter goes viral

    Doing for grandkids 80 year old man tries to enlist in Ukrainian army gcw

    'Doing for grandkids': 80-year-old man tries to enlist in Ukrainian army

    Never invaded other countries China gets fact-checked social media India, Vietnam

    'Never invaded other countries': China gets fact-checked and roasted on social media

    The morning after Russia pounded Ukraine capital Kyiv

    The morning after Russia pounded Ukraine capital Kyiv

    Ukraine and Russian forces trade claims over inflicting losses - ADT

    Ukraine and Russian forces trade claims over inflicting losses

    Recent Stories

    Mexico Open 2022: Rafael Nadal ousts Daniil Medvedev to reach final; social media delighted-ayh

    Mexico Open 2022: Nadal ousts Medvedev to reach final; social media delighted

    Heartwarming video of Gurudwara in Ukraine offering free food shelter goes viral gcw

    Heartwarming video of Gurudwara in Ukraine offering free food, shelter goes viral

    Ukraine war: Poland refuses to play World Cup play-off in Russia-ayh

    Ukraine war: Poland refuses to play World Cup play-off in Russia

    Jersey actor Mrunal Thakur gives a befitting reply to trolls bodyshaming her drb

    Jersey actor Mrunal Thakur gives a befitting reply to trolls body-shaming her

    Govt okays 20 percent foreign direct investment in LIC ahead of mega IPO

    Govt okays 20 percent foreign investment in LIC ahead of mega IPO

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Northeast United vs Jamshedpur FC: Let's see next season; NEUFC will do well - Jamil after JFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Let's see next season; NEUFC will do well - Jamil after JFC defeat

    Video Icon
    Everything changed within 24 hours says Girl who boarded last flight to India gcw

    'Everything changed within 24 hours': Girl who boarded last flight to India

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur FC: JFC wants to be up at the top end with HFC and ATKMB - Owen Coyle after NEUFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: JFC wants to be up at the top end with HFC and ATKMB - Coyle after NEUFC win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Jamshedpur FC Match Highlights (Game 101): JFC nears semis berth with 3-2 win over NEUFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 101): JFC nears semis berth with 3-2 win over NEUFC

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 18 year old Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa on beating Magnus Carlsen, meeting Vishwanathan Anand-ayh

    Exclusive: 16-year-old Praggnanandhaa on beating Carlsen, meeting Vishwanathan Anand

    Video Icon