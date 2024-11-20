'Company more keen than mom': Chinese firm offers cash reward for employees to date; Internet reacts

A Chinese company has introduced cash incentives to encourage single employees to go on dates in a bid to promote overall happiness at the workplace.

A Chinese tech company has introduced cash incentives to encourage its single employees to go on dates to boost workplace morale and overall happiness. Insta360, a leading camera company based in Shenzhen, has launched an internal dating platform designed to help its single employees find love—offering attractive cash incentives.

Employees can earn 66 yuan (approximately Rs 770) for each approved post that introduces an eligible single outsider to the company’s dating platform. If a successful match blossoms into a relationship lasting at least three months, the company rewards both partners and the matchmaker with a generous 1,000 yuan (approximately Rs 11,700) each.

According to Insta360, it’s all about “enhancing employees’ sense of belonging and overall happiness.”

Employees respond

The initiative, rolled out just three months ago, has already captured widespread attention and the response from employees has been overwhelmingly enthusiastic. By mid-November 2024, nearly 500 posts had been shared on the company's internal forum, and the company had already shelled out around 10,000 yuan (approximately Rs 1,16,576) in cash incentives.

An employee humorously remarked, “My company is more eager than my mum,” reflecting surprise at the company’s proactive approach.

Internet divided

The innovative initiative has sparked mixed reactions online. On Douyin, China’s popular video-sharing app, a user commented, “The government should follow suit,” while another jokingly asked, “Does the company have any recruitment plans?”

However, another user argued, “Love should not be measured by money.”

