'Company more keen than mom': Chinese firm offers cash reward for employees to date; Internet reacts

A Chinese company has introduced cash incentives to encourage single employees to go on dates in a bid to promote overall happiness at the workplace. 

Love on payroll! Chinese firm offers cash reward to encourage single employees to go on dates; Internet reacts shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 20, 2024, 11:54 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 20, 2024, 12:00 PM IST

A Chinese tech company has introduced cash incentives to encourage its single employees to go on dates to boost workplace morale and overall happiness. Insta360, a leading camera company based in Shenzhen, has launched an internal dating platform designed to help its single employees find love—offering attractive cash incentives.

Employees can earn 66 yuan (approximately Rs 770) for each approved post that introduces an eligible single outsider to the company’s dating platform. If a successful match blossoms into a relationship lasting at least three months, the company rewards both partners and the matchmaker with a generous 1,000 yuan (approximately Rs 11,700) each.

According to Insta360, it’s all about “enhancing employees’ sense of belonging and overall happiness.”

Also read: US President Biden approves anti-personnel mines for Ukraine as tensions rise with Russia

Employees respond

The initiative, rolled out just three months ago, has already captured widespread attention and the response from employees has been overwhelmingly enthusiastic. By mid-November 2024, nearly 500 posts had been shared on the company's internal forum, and the company had already shelled out around 10,000 yuan (approximately Rs 1,16,576) in cash incentives.

An employee humorously remarked, “My company is more eager than my mum,” reflecting surprise at the company’s proactive approach.

Internet divided

The innovative initiative has sparked mixed reactions online. On Douyin, China’s popular video-sharing app, a user commented, “The government should follow suit,” while another jokingly asked, “Does the company have any recruitment plans?”

However, another user argued, “Love should not be measured by money.”

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

SpaceX's Starship take a banana to space on 6th test flight; HERE's reason and other details dmn

SpaceX’s Starship takes a banana to space on 6th test flight; HERE's reason and other details

US President Biden approves anti-personnel mines for Ukraine as tensions rise with Russia snt

US President Biden approves anti-personnel mines for Ukraine as tensions rise with Russia

Guyana and Barbados to confer their top awards to PM Modi, taking international honour tally to 19 snt

Guyana and Barbados to confer their top awards to PM Modi, taking international honour tally to 19

Violence erupts in Pakistan's Peshawar over desecration of Quran, mob of 2,000 attacks police station (WATCH) snt

Violence erupts in Pakistan's Peshawar over desecration of Quran, mob of 2,000 attacks police station (WATCH)

Ever wondered about deathbed regrets? Hospice nurse reveals top 3 things people say moments before they die shk

Ever wondered about deathbed regrets? Hospice nurse reveals top 3 things people say moments before they die

Recent Stories

Bigg Boss 18: TV reality show goes green, replaces plastic bottles with steel bottles RBA

Bigg Boss 18: TV reality show goes green, replaces plastic bottles with steel bottles

Astrology mythology for husband-wife: 6 days couples should AVOID intimacy gcw

Astrology mythology for husband-wife: 6 days couples should AVOID intimacy

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath calls for new PPP policy to boost investment opportunities AJR

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath calls for new PPP policy to boost investment opportunities

Shiva Rajkumar's Bhairathi Ranagal triumphs against Suriya's Kanguva in Karnataka vkp

Shiva Rajkumar's Bhairathi Ranagal triumphs against Suriya's Kanguva in Karnataka

SWR direct ticket delivery KSR Bengaluru SMVT Yesvantpur railway station vkp

SWR launches direct ticket delivery to passengers at KSR Bengaluru, SMVT and Yesvantpur railway stations

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon