India News

BIG DISCOVERY: 4 King Cobra Species Found, Busting 188-Year-Old Myth

King Cobra

In 1836, Danish zoologist Theodore Edward Cantor classified the king cobra as a single species.

188-year-old myth about King Cobra broken

But Indian scientists, after 12 years of research, have made a big revelation that the king cobra is not just one, but four different species.

The true identity of the King Cobra revealed

This historic discovery was made at the Kalinga Centre for Rainforest Ecology (Agumbe) in Karnataka by Dr. P. Gowri Shankar and his team, after 20 years of hard work.

What are the four species of King Cobra?

1.  Northern King Cobra (Ophiophagus hannah). It is found in northern India, eastern Pakistan and Thailand. They have 5-70 bands on their body.

2. Sunda King Cobra (Ophiophagus bungarus)

Sunda king cobras are found in Indonesia. This snake has more than 70 bands.

3. Western Ghats King Cobra (Ophiophagus kaalinga)

The Western Ghats king cobra is found in the Western Ghats of India. It has the fewest bands on its body.

4. Luzon King Cobra (Ophiophagus salvatana)

The Luzon king cobra is found in the southern Philippines. It is completely without bands.

How was this discovery made?

Scientists analyzed snakes' colors, scales, and DNA from the Himalayas, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

Multiple King Cobra species were beyond imagination

Dr. Gowri Shankar highlighted that the discovery of multiple king cobra species is groundbreaking for snake conservation and ecological research.

A new chapter in the history of the King Cobra

Dividing the king cobra into four different species is not only a scientific achievement, but this discovery also completely changes the understanding of this snake.

Scientists break myths about King Cobra

This discovery proves that Indian scientists are not only contributing to environmental conservation but are also breaking the myths about the world's most dangerous snake.

Find Next One