UK Parliament to summon Elon Musk over X's role in spreading 'disinformation' during August riots: Report

Tech billionaire Elon Musk may soon be summoned to the UK Parliament to answer questions about his social media platform X’s involvement in spreading misinformation linked to the riots that shook Britain earlier this year.

Chi Onwurah, chair of Parliament’s Science, Innovation, and Technology Committee, announced on Wednesday the formal launch of an inquiry into the role of social media in fueling the unrest. Onwurah signaled her intent to bring Musk, who has recently assumed the role of head of Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in US President-elect Donald Trump’s administration, before the committee.

"Musk is the most senior representative of X and one moreover who we know has very strong views on misinformation, communication, free speech and society," Onwurah was quoted as saying in a POLITICO report.

"I would very much hope he would want to share the thinking behind those views with the committee, especially given his role as advisor to President-elect Trump and the disappointment he expressed on not being invited to the UK investment summit," he added.

The August 2024 UK riots: What happened

From 30 July to 5 August 2024, far-right, anti-immigration protests and riots erupted across England and Northern Ireland following a mass stabbing in Southport on 29 July, in which three children were killed. Fueled by alleged false claims that the attacker was a Muslim asylum seeker, the unrest saw racist violence, arson, and looting, marking the largest social unrest in England since 2011.

The riots began in Southport with an attack on a mosque and police officers, spreading to cities like London, Manchester, Sunderland, and Belfast. Anti-immigrant protesters clashed with counter-protesters, targeted immigrant-owned businesses, and attacked hotels housing asylum seekers. By 8 August, over 200 people had been sentenced, with nearly 800 charges filed by 1 September.

The riots were largely disorganized, with far-right groups using social media and Telegram chats to mobilize supporters. Participants included members of the English Defence League (EDL), Patriotic Alternative, Britain First, and the neo-Nazi British Movement, while counter-protesters were supported by anti-racist organizations like Stand Up to Racism. The violence was notably intense over the weekend of 3–4 August, but by 6 August, the unrest began to decline, with large anti-racist rallies outnumbering far-right protests.

Musk criticized PM Starmer's government during riots

The inquiry comes amid heightened tensions between Musk and the UK government. During the summer riots, Musk repeatedly criticized Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Labour government, accusing it of adopting a “draconian approach” to managing the unrest. UK ministers fired back, calling his remarks “totally unjustifiable” and “pretty deplorable.”

In a further escalation, the SpaceX and Tesla CEO was conspicuously left out of a major investment summit hosted by the Labour government last month — a move that reportedly prompted fresh insults from the entrepreneur.

Despite the friction, British ministers appear to be softening their stance. Technology Secretary Peter Kyle downplayed Musk’s exclusion from the summit, saying the government was “absolutely ready to engage” with him. Similarly, Peter Mandelson, a leading contender for the role of U.K. ambassador to Washington, suggested that Britain should repair ties with Musk.

“We should make it our business to connect with him,” Mandelson said during an interview on The News Agents podcast.

UK riots highlighted role of misinformation

Musk’s role as a key advisor to Trump adds another layer of complexity to the situation. As co-leader of a US government advisory body on efficiency, Musk is poised to wield significant influence in Washington, potentially shaping US-UK relations.

The UK inquiry into social media’s role in the riots marks a critical moment for the government’s handling of tech regulation and its relationship with influential platforms like X. Onwurah emphasized the importance of holding tech leaders accountable.

“The violence we saw on UK streets this summer has shown the dangerous real-world impact of spreading misinformation and disinformation across social media,” Onwurah said.

“We shouldn’t accept the spread of false and harmful content as part and parcel of using social media. It’s vital that lessons are learnt, and we ensure it doesn't fuel riots and violence on our streets again," Onwurah added.

Whether Musk will agree to appear before the committee remains uncertain, but his response could have lasting implications for the ongoing debate over tech accountability and government oversight.

