Karnataka Congress has targeted Hindus' BPL cards, says BJP MLA Yatnal

BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal accused the Congress government of targeting Hindus by cancelling their BPL cards and ration benefits. He vowed to raise the issue in the upcoming legislative session, claiming discrimination against Hindus, particularly those who applied for PAN cards.

Karnataka Congress has targeted Hindus BPL cards says BJP MLA Yatnal vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 20, 2024, 3:02 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 20, 2024, 3:02 PM IST

Vijayapura: BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal has accused the Congress government of targeting Hindus in Karnataka by cancelling their Below Poverty Line (BPL) cards. Speaking to the media in Vijayapura today, Yatnal revealed shocking details about the alleged discrimination against Hindus.

He claimed that the ration cards of Hindus were being cancelled, and their BPL benefits were being revoked. "We will raise this issue in the upcoming session," Yatnal said, expressing his determination to fight against what he called an unjust move. He also mentioned that the cancellation of BPL cards and ration cuts were being discussed on social media platforms.

BJP MLA Yatnal alleges, 'Big plan to turn India into Pakistan by 2047' amid Waqf property dispute

Yatnal strongly criticized the Congress government, asserting that since coming to power, Congress has been targeting Hindus. He referred to a statement by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who allegedly said that Hindus should not run the government. Yatnal argued that now, many Hindus are being unfairly singled out, with their ration cards being cancelled under the guise of disqualification.

'Indian Muslims do not have any authority on our country': BJP MLA Basanagouda Yatnal

The BJP MLA further alleged that Hindus who had applied for PAN cards were particularly targeted, claiming that their ration cards were revoked as part of this alleged plan. "Their aim is to trample on the rights of Hindus," he said. 

Yatnal promised to gather all the affected individuals' details and raise the issue in the legislative session. He warned that the BJP would not allow such injustice to continue. "We will fight for those who have been wronged," he added, emphasizing that this would be the start of a larger struggle for justice for Hindus in the state.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

We wont allow India to become a Hindu nation says Karnataka CM son Yathindra Siddaramaiah vkp

'We won't allow India to become a Hindu nation', says Karnataka CM's son Yathindra Siddaramaiah

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah pledges 50% reservation for women by 2028 vkp

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah pledges 50% reservation for women by 2028

Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024: Mobile app to detect Oral cancer showcased vkp

Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024: Mobile app to detect Oral cancer showcased

Karnataka: 23-year-old Malayali student found dead in Bengaluru residence anr

Karnataka: 23-year-old Malayali student found dead in Bengaluru residence

Bengaluru police register FIR against EV showroom owner over negligence in Rajajinagar fire incident vkp

Rajajinagar fire: EV showroom owner flees after Bengaluru police register FIR for negligence

Recent Stories

Andrea Jeremiah opens up about career break due to rare skin condition leaving eyebrows, eyelashes white dmn

Andrea Jeremiah opens up about career break due to rare skin condition leaving eyebrows, eyelashes white

90s Bollywood Actresses Without Makeup Looks Revealed anr

90s Bollywood Actresses Without Makeup Looks Revealed

Winter travel! Here's why Alleppey in December is a perfect holiday destination ATG

Winter travel! Here's why Alleppey in December is a perfect holiday destination

New Toyota Raize to challenge Alto with 33km mileage; read details RBA

New Toyota Raize to challenge Alto with 33km mileage; read details

Maharashtra's Bitcoin 'bomb': AI-generated or real Supriya Sule? Politics over authenticity of audio erupts shk

Maharashtra's Bitcoin 'bomb': AI-generated or real Supriya Sule? Politics over authenticity of audio erupts

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon