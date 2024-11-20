Karnataka Congress has targeted Hindus' BPL cards, says BJP MLA Yatnal

BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal accused the Congress government of targeting Hindus by cancelling their BPL cards and ration benefits. He vowed to raise the issue in the upcoming legislative session, claiming discrimination against Hindus, particularly those who applied for PAN cards.

Vijayapura: BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal has accused the Congress government of targeting Hindus in Karnataka by cancelling their Below Poverty Line (BPL) cards. Speaking to the media in Vijayapura today, Yatnal revealed shocking details about the alleged discrimination against Hindus.

He claimed that the ration cards of Hindus were being cancelled, and their BPL benefits were being revoked. "We will raise this issue in the upcoming session," Yatnal said, expressing his determination to fight against what he called an unjust move. He also mentioned that the cancellation of BPL cards and ration cuts were being discussed on social media platforms.



BJP MLA Yatnal alleges, 'Big plan to turn India into Pakistan by 2047' amid Waqf property dispute

Yatnal strongly criticized the Congress government, asserting that since coming to power, Congress has been targeting Hindus. He referred to a statement by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who allegedly said that Hindus should not run the government. Yatnal argued that now, many Hindus are being unfairly singled out, with their ration cards being cancelled under the guise of disqualification.



'Indian Muslims do not have any authority on our country': BJP MLA Basanagouda Yatnal

The BJP MLA further alleged that Hindus who had applied for PAN cards were particularly targeted, claiming that their ration cards were revoked as part of this alleged plan. "Their aim is to trample on the rights of Hindus," he said.

Yatnal promised to gather all the affected individuals' details and raise the issue in the legislative session. He warned that the BJP would not allow such injustice to continue. "We will fight for those who have been wronged," he added, emphasizing that this would be the start of a larger struggle for justice for Hindus in the state.

Latest Videos