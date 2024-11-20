Double blow: Amid AR Rahman-Saira Banu split news, his bassist Mohini Dey also ends her marriage

Having performed in over 40 shows worldwide as part of AR Rahman's troupe, Mohini has also collaborated with a number of renowned artists such as Simon Phillips, Guthrie Govan, and Narada Michael Walden, among others.

Double blow: Amid AR Rahman-Saira Banu split news, his bassist Mohini Dey also ends her marriage AJR
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Nov 20, 2024, 2:43 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 20, 2024, 3:04 PM IST

Renowned bassist and a key member of AR Rahman's musical troupe Mohini Dey has announced her divorce from composer Mark Hartsuch. The news came on the same day that Rahman and his wife, Saira Banu, made headlines with their own separation. Taking to Instagram, Mohini shared a heartfelt statement, expressing that although her marriage to Mark had come to an end, the two would continue to work together professionally.

In a post, Mohini wrote, "With a heavy heart, Mark and I announce that we have separated."

Why Shah Rukh Khan chose Aryan as his son’s name; Know UNIQUE reason here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mohini Dey (@dey_bass)

"This is a mutual understanding between us, and we want to reassure everyone that while we remain great friends, we have decided that we want different things in life. Separation through mutual agreement was the best way to proceed," she added.

"We will still be working on several projects together, including MaMoGi and the Mohini Dey groups. We have always prided ourselves on working well together, and that will not be stopping any time soon," she further said.

In her message, Mohini also urged friends, fans, and the public to respect their privacy during this difficult time.

"The big thing we want to wish is love to everyone out there in the world. We appreciate your support in all of the ways you have given it to us. Please honor the decision we have made by being positive towards us at this time and respecting our privacy. We would appreciate no judgments," she concluded.

Lamar Odom buys Khloe Kardashian look-alike sex doll, says 'more to do with mental health than anything else'

Originally from Kolkata, the 29-year-old musician has gained global recognition for her exceptional bass-playing skills. Having performed in over 40 shows worldwide as part of AR Rahman's troupe, Mohini has also collaborated with a number of renowned artists such as Simon Phillips, Guthrie Govan, and Narada Michael Walden, among others.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Andrea Jeremiah opens up about career break due to rare skin condition leaving eyebrows, eyelashes white dmn

Andrea Jeremiah opens up about career break due to rare skin condition leaving eyebrows, eyelashes white

Throwback to when Shah Rukh Khan revealed real reason of naming his son Aryan; Read here ATG

Why Shah Rukh Khan chose Aryan as his son’s name; Know UNIQUE reason here

Bigg Boss 18: TV reality show goes green, replaces plastic bottles with steel bottles RBA

Bigg Boss 18: TV reality show goes green, replaces plastic bottles with steel bottles

Hina Khan shares health update amid Maldives vacation; sustains leg injury [PHOTOS] ATG

Hina Khan shares health update amid Maldives vacation; sustains leg injury [PHOTOS]

Bigg Boss 18: Edin Rose's feud with Avinash Mishra steals the show; wildcards face cold shoulder ATG

Bigg Boss 18: Edin Rose's feud with Avinash Mishra steals the show; wildcards face cold shoulder

Recent Stories

Andrea Jeremiah opens up about career break due to rare skin condition leaving eyebrows, eyelashes white dmn

Andrea Jeremiah opens up about career break due to rare skin condition leaving eyebrows, eyelashes white

90s Bollywood Actresses Without Makeup Looks Revealed anr

90s Bollywood Actresses Without Makeup Looks Revealed

Winter travel! Here's why Alleppey in December is a perfect holiday destination ATG

Winter travel! Here's why Alleppey in December is a perfect holiday destination

New Toyota Raize to challenge Alto with 33km mileage; read details RBA

New Toyota Raize to challenge Alto with 33km mileage; read details

Maharashtra's Bitcoin 'bomb': AI-generated or real Supriya Sule? Politics over authenticity of audio erupts shk

Maharashtra's Bitcoin 'bomb': AI-generated or real Supriya Sule? Politics over authenticity of audio erupts

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon