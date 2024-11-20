Double blow: Amid AR Rahman-Saira Banu split news, his bassist Mohini Dey also ends her marriage

Having performed in over 40 shows worldwide as part of AR Rahman's troupe, Mohini has also collaborated with a number of renowned artists such as Simon Phillips, Guthrie Govan, and Narada Michael Walden, among others.

Renowned bassist and a key member of AR Rahman's musical troupe Mohini Dey has announced her divorce from composer Mark Hartsuch. The news came on the same day that Rahman and his wife, Saira Banu, made headlines with their own separation. Taking to Instagram, Mohini shared a heartfelt statement, expressing that although her marriage to Mark had come to an end, the two would continue to work together professionally.

In a post, Mohini wrote, "With a heavy heart, Mark and I announce that we have separated."

"This is a mutual understanding between us, and we want to reassure everyone that while we remain great friends, we have decided that we want different things in life. Separation through mutual agreement was the best way to proceed," she added.

"We will still be working on several projects together, including MaMoGi and the Mohini Dey groups. We have always prided ourselves on working well together, and that will not be stopping any time soon," she further said.

In her message, Mohini also urged friends, fans, and the public to respect their privacy during this difficult time.

"The big thing we want to wish is love to everyone out there in the world. We appreciate your support in all of the ways you have given it to us. Please honor the decision we have made by being positive towards us at this time and respecting our privacy. We would appreciate no judgments," she concluded.

Originally from Kolkata, the 29-year-old musician has gained global recognition for her exceptional bass-playing skills. Having performed in over 40 shows worldwide as part of AR Rahman's troupe, Mohini has also collaborated with a number of renowned artists such as Simon Phillips, Guthrie Govan, and Narada Michael Walden, among others.

