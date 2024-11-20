'Multiple UFOs' dancing': Pilots capture breathtaking footage of lit up sky from jet flying over Egypt (WATCH)

In a scene that could rival any sci-fi thriller, commercial pilots flying above Egypt captured jaw-dropping footage of what they described as "dancing UFOs" lighting up the night sky.

In a scene that could rival any sci-fi thriller, commercial pilots flying above Egypt captured jaw-dropping footage of what they described as "dancing UFOs" lighting up the night sky.

The bizarre encounter was documented by Captain Van Pangemanan, who uploaded the captivating video to his YouTube channel. The footage, taken from the cockpit of a Boeing 747, reveals glowing orbs swaying midair, vanishing into clouds, and flashing as if trying to communicate.

“We thought the light was a plane, but it wasn’t on our radar,” explained Capt. Pangemanan. “Then we thought maybe it was a star, but the stars twinkled quickly and didn’t move.”

The sighting occurred around 5 am local time, shortly after the plane departed Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, en route to Abuja, Nigeria. About 30 minutes into the flight, the crew noticed the luminous orbs hovering outside the cockpit window. “The UFO light shone for a long time and moved,” the captain shared, dismissing suggestions that the lights were meteors or satellites.

Some skeptics attributed the sighting to the Perseid meteor shower, an annual celestial event peaking in mid-August when up to 100 meteors streak through the sky per hour. Yet, Capt. Pangemanan remained unconvinced, stating, “The movements were too various to be explained by a falling star.”

Adding intrigue to the mystery, the pilot invited his YouTube followers to crack the case, asking, “Please figure it out yourself, maybe you can identify this flying object.” His post attracted comments from other pilots who shared eerily similar stories.

Paul Bishop, a retired pilot, commented, “I witnessed the same type of light flying over the Sea of Japan on the way to Korea. A month later, another pilot told me he saw the same thing over the Pacific, and another mentioned it happening over Canada.”

