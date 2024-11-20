Lamar Odom buys Khloe Kardashian look-alike sex doll, says 'more to do with mental health than anything else'

A blow-up sex doll that was built in similarity to Lamar Odom's ex-wife, Khloe Kardashian, is something that Lamar Odom has no shame in purchasing. Odom and Khloe were married from 2009 to 2016, divorcing amid the athlete's struggle with substance abuse and infidelity.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 20, 2024, 2:45 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 20, 2024, 2:45 PM IST

Lamar Odom's romance with Khloe Kardashian may be over, but the former NBA star appears to have found a novel method to keep her memory alive, although in a way that has many scratching their heads. On the November 19 episode of the We're Out of Time podcast, the 45-year-old former basketball star confessed that he had ordered a custom-made sex doll modelled like his ex-wife, Khloe Kardashian.

article_image2

Odom explained the unique purchase, "When you’re really thinking about it, it’s like a doll. But then you think about like, mental health, and how important that is, not just in today’s time, but just from the beginning of time. A sex doll that looks like your wife is about mental health."

While it's not every day that someone associates a sex doll with mental wellness, Odom recognised the unconventionality of his choice. “It’s sick, but I think we’re all a little off, a little weird," he admitted, adding, “They’re gonna make it to look like her. I need like, a harem."

article_image3

Although Odom and Kardashian, now 40, do not communicate frequently, he has made it plain that she still retains a special place in his heart.“I don’t speak to her. I can text her and she’ll reply," he noted, attributing their lack of communication to “life."

article_image4

Their legal processes were halted in October 2015, after Odom was discovered comatose in a Nevada brothel following a serious drug overdose. He spent months in a coma before recuperating in the hospital. Throughout this traumatic struggle, Kardashian remained by his side, even postponing their divorce to focus on his recuperation. However, once Odom regained his health, their divorce was formalised in December 2016, Variety said.

article_image5

Since their separation, Odom has frequently expressed sorrow for how he treated Kardashian throughout their marriage. During a February 2022 visit on Celebrity Big Brother, he spoke openly about his desire to reunite with her.

article_image6

“I would probably just want to take her to dinner," he shared in a confessional. “It would be a blessing just to be in her presence to just tell her I’m sorry and what a fool I was. She has the right to never see me again for the things I put her through, but time moves on and people change. I would say I’m a lot more loyal now," he added.

