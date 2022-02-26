  • Facebook
    'We're all here, defending our Independence...' Ukraine President Zelesnkyy's late-night message

    "We've all arrived. Our military has arrived. Citizens of society have arrived. We're all here to protect our independence, our nation, and it won't change," standing outside the presidency building, Zelensky stated.
     

    Kyiv, First Published Feb 26, 2022, 10:07 AM IST
    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday published a self-shot video from central Kyiv promising to remain and defend the capital against the Russian assault.
    "We've all arrived. Our military has arrived. Citizens of society have arrived. We're all here to protect our independence, our nation, and it won't change," standing outside the presidency building, Zelenskyy stated.

    Zelenskyy looked to be responding to pressure from Russia's President Vladimir Putin, wearing olive green military-style gear and standing alongside his prime minister, chief of staff, and other key advisers. On Friday, Russian troops fought briefly with Ukrainian forces in Kyiv for the first time. Larger troops were closing in on the capital, and the city is ready for a night of air attacks.

     

    Meanwhile, in a televised speech from Moscow, Putin called Zelenskyy's administration "terrorists" and "a band of drug addicts and neo-Nazis," and urged the Ukrainian military to revolt. Many Western officials have backed Zelenskyy's vow to oppose Putin's invasion, and European Union chief Charles Michel incorporated the Ukrainian leader's video in a tweet. "There is a strong spirit of a free and democratic Ukraine," Michel said.

    The European Union is about to impose harsh new economic sanctions on Russia in response to the invasion, and Putin has been placed on a sanctions list for the first time. However, Kyiv has been pressuring EU and NATO members to do more, particularly by supplying advanced weaponry and barring Russia from global financial networks.

    Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin urged Ukraine's military to assume control on Friday, a day after Moscow launched an invasion of its southern neighbour. "I implore Ukrainian military men once more: do not allow neo-Nazis and (Ukrainian extreme nationalists) to use your children, spouses, and elderly as human shields," Putin urged at a televised meeting with Russia's security council.

