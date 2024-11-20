Who is actress Kasthuri Shankar's husband? Know about Tamil star family, career and more

Kasthuri Shankar Husband, Son and Daughter : This article explores details about actress and activist Kasthuri's husband, son, and daughter.

Kasthuri Shankar

Kasthuri Shankar, a graduate of Ethiraj College, Chennai, debuted in Tamil cinema with the film Aatha Un Koyilile. Born into an affluent family, her mother, Sumathi, is a lawyer, and her father, Shankar, is an engineer.

Kasthuri Shankar's Early Life

Before entering cinema, Kasthuri won the Miss Chennai title in 1992 and Femina Miss Madras the same year. She was also involved in modeling during her studies.

Kasthuri Shankar's Film Career

Kasthuri's entry into cinema was facilitated by Kasthuri Raja, father of actor Dhanush. After her debut, she acted in numerous Tamil films.

Kasthuri Shankar's Marriage

Kasthuri has also acted in Malayalam, Kannada, and Telugu films. She married Dr. Ravikumar while working in the film industry.

Kasthuri Shankar's Children

Kasthuri has a son, Sangalp, and a daughter, Shobini, who is battling leukemia. In 2010, she hosted a quiz show on Pudhuyugam TV.

Kasthuri Shankar's Activism

Now a social activist, Kasthuri often finds herself in controversies. She was recently imprisoned for her comments on a social issue.

Kasthuri Shankar's Current Life

Imprisoned for her remarks about Telugu-speaking women, Kasthuri reportedly avoids prison food. Her social activism has led her to live separately from her family.

