    Ukrainian Prez Zelenskyy rejects US offer, says 'need ammunition, not a ride'

    Russian troops continue to envelop Kyiv, despite repeated appeals from the West to leave Ukrainian land and follow the principles of international law and the United Nations Charter.

    Team Newsable
    Kyiv, First Published Feb 26, 2022, 12:02 PM IST
    Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has refused the US government's offer to evacuate him from the country as Russian soldiers draw in on Kyiv, as per the Associated Press. After the US government asked the Ukrainian President to exit from his country, the President responded, "The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride," citing a senior American intelligence official familiar with the exchange.

    Russian troops continue to march towards the capital city, Kyiv, despite repeated appeals from the West to leave Ukrainian land and follow the principles of international law and the United Nations Charter. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not responded to such appeals and even encouraged Ukraine's troops to mutiny. 

    As rumours started floating on social media that Zelenskyy departed the country. Ukrainian President uploaded a video of himself and his top advisers standing outside the presidential building, pledging to defend Kyiv against the Russian invasion.

    Zelensky said, "We're all here. Our military is here. Citizens in society are here. We're all here defending our independence, our country, and it will stay this way."

    The Ukrainian President has sought military aid from other countries, particularly the West. On Friday, Zelenskyy stated that he had discussed military aid and sanctions with US President Joe Biden.

    After talking with Biden, Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter, "Strengthening sanctions, concrete defence assistance and an anti-war coalition have just been discussed with Biden." He expressed gratitude for "strong" American support. 

    The West-backed resolution, which called for Russia's unconditional withdrawal from Ukrainian territory, also failed the UN Security Council, as Russia expectedly vetoed it. Eleven members voted in favour of the resolution, while three abstained, including India and China.
     

