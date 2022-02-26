  • Facebook
    Ukraine and Russian forces trade claims over inflicting losses

    The Ukrainian army claimed it had killed over 1,000 Russian soldiers. Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defence reported that its forces had destroyed 211 military infrastructure facilities in Ukraine.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kyiv, First Published Feb 26, 2022, 1:42 PM IST
    The Ukrainian Army on early Saturday claimed that it had killed more than 1,000 Russian troops in the ongoing invasion by Russia in Ukraine. However, the Russian military has not officially announced the number of casualties yet.

    Meanwhile, the United Nations reported that 25 civilians had been killed and 102 had been injured in the ongoing Russian invasion.

    Also, Ukraine claimed to have destroyed at least 80 tanks, 516 armoured combat vehicles, seven helicopters, ten aircraft, and twenty cruise missiles. In contrast, the Russian Ministry of Defence claimed to have destroyed 211 military infrastructure facilities in Ukraine.

    According to the Ukrainian military, Russian troops attacked an army base on the main Kyiv avenue; however, the attack was repelled. Russia has attacked one of the military units on Victory Avenue in Kyiv. "The attack was repulsed", Ukraine's army announced on its verified Facebook page, without elaborating on the location of the incident.

    So far, all we know

    Russian and Ukrainian military battled on the outskirts of Kyiv as officials urged residents to aid in defending the city from advancing Russian forces in Europe's greatest security crisis in decades.

    Many reports emerged on early Saturday stating heavy fighting in the region with "dozens of explosions [heard] in the last few minutes". 

    Following the reports, Russian saboteurs disguised as National Police officers drove up to a checkpoint near Vasylkiv and shot Ukrainian soldiers there.

    Previously, Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the Ukrainian military to depose the leadership and negotiate a peaceful settlement. Meanwhile, Ukraine and Russia discuss where and when to have talks, as per Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's spokesperson on social media.

    As per the UN agencies, the violence might force up to 5 million people abroad, with at least 100,000 people uprooted and fuel, cash, and medical supplies running scarce.

    Last Updated Feb 26, 2022, 1:44 PM IST
