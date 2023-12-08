This decision came after Putin bestowed Russia's highest military honor, the hero of Russia gold star, upon soldiers who fought in Ukraine. When queried by a lieutenant colonel about his future candidacy, Putin affirmed his intention to run again, as reported by Russian news agencies.

In a reccent development, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he will contest for the 2024 presidential election, a decision widely anticipated to extend his tenure until at least 2030, further solidifying his grip on power.

Putin, who ascended to the presidency in 1999, following Boris Yeltsin's tenure, has surpassed records for longevity in office, surpassing even Josef Stalin and Leonid Brezhnev in terms of presidential tenure.

While reports had earlier reported Putin's decision to run, for the incumbent, the election seems more ceremonial than competitive. With unwavering state support, control over media, and minimal dissent, his victory remains almost certain, despite turning 71 on October 7.

However, opposition figures decry the election as a veneer of democracy veiling what they perceive as a corrupt autocracy under Putin's rule. In contrast, Putin's supporters reference independent polls showcasing approval ratings above 80%, attributing his popularity to restoring stability and reinvigorating Russia's influence following the tumultuous Soviet collapse.

