Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Cannot imagine that Narendra Modi could be intimidated...' Russia's Vladimir Putin hails Indian PM (WATCH)

    Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his unwavering commitment to national interests, emphasizing Modi's resilience in decision-making and robust stance.

    Cannot imagine that Narendra Modi could be intimidated Russia's Vladimir Putin hails Indian PM
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 8, 2023, 8:21 AM IST

    Russian President Vladimir Putin lauded Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, emphasizing Modi's resilience in making decisions aligned with India's national interests, impervious to external pressure. Speaking at the 14th VTB Investment Forum 'Russia Calling,' President Putin expressed his admiration for Modi, stating, "I cannot imagine that Modi could be intimidated or forced to take any actions, steps, and decisions that are contrary to the national interests of India and the Indian people."

    The Russian leader commended Modi's robust posture in safeguarding India's national interests, noting that he, as an external observer, is occasionally surprised by the Prime Minister's unwavering commitment.

    Highlighting the flourishing bilateral ties between India and Russia, Putin asserted that the relations have been "developing progressively" across all dimensions. He underscored that Prime Minister Modi's strategic approach serves as the primary 'guarantor' of the strong relations between the two nations.

    Addressing the potential for increased bilateral trade, Putin acknowledged the growth in trade turnover, reaching $35 billion last year and $33.5 billion in the first half of the current year. He expressed optimism about the significant potential for further expansion and recognized India's economic prowess, ranking third globally in purchasing power parity and fifth by economic volume.

    Putin advocated for enhancing trade between Russia and India, pointing out the need to explore additional opportunities beyond energy resource discounts. He envisioned a stronger economic partnership, drawing attention to India's position as the world's third-largest economy by purchasing power parity.

    Moreover, President Putin disclosed plans to discuss the North-South Corridor with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, indicating India's interest in such strategic routes. He also emphasized the importance of developing the Northern Sea Route, labelling it a "very promising direction in the field of logistics."

    Putin urged the development of financial infrastructure and the use of national currencies in mutual settlements, emphasizing the significance of prioritizing investments and investment flows.

    This recent praise from President Putin echoes earlier sentiments expressed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in November, who quoted Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, underscoring the changing global structure and multipolarity.

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2023, 8:21 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    kerala news live 08 december 2023 major highlights developments updates anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala to receive heavy rainfall; yellow alert in 3 districts today

    Terrifying accident in Karnataka's Udupi: Runaway mines truck leaves trail of destruction (WATCH) snt

    Terrifying accident in Karnataka's Udupi: Runaway mines truck leaves trail of destruction (WATCH)

    Karnataka shocker: Kalaburagi lawyer hacked to death in broad daylight; motive points to old land dispute snt

    Karnataka shocker: Kalaburagi lawyer hacked to death in broad daylight; motive points to old land dispute

    India successfully conducts training launch of short-range ballistic missile Agni-1 snt

    India successfully conducts training launch of short-range ballistic missile Agni-1

    Suspense will be over by BJP on who will be next CM of MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh WATCH snt

    'Suspense will be over by...': BJP on who will be next CM of MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Nayak 2: Sequel to 2001 political drama confirmed? Here's what we know ATG

    Nayak 2: Sequel to 2001 political drama confirmed? Here's what we know

    kerala news live 08 december 2023 major highlights developments updates anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala to receive heavy rainfall; yellow alert in 3 districts today

    Haathi Mera Saathi' actor Junior Mehmood passes away 67; succumbs to 4th stage stomach cancer ATG

    'Haathi Mere Saathi' actor Junior Mehmood passes away 67; succumbs to 4th stage stomach cancer

    Sharmila Tagore turns 79: 7 lesser-known facts about the actress SHG

    Sharmila Tagore turns 79: 7 lesser-known facts about the actress

    Dharmendra turns 88: 6 times the 'Sholay' actor made headlines EAI RKK

    Dharmendra turns 88: 6 times the 'Sholay' actor made headlines

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon