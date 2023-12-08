'Cannot imagine that Narendra Modi could be intimidated...' Russia's Vladimir Putin hails Indian PM (WATCH)

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his unwavering commitment to national interests, emphasizing Modi's resilience in decision-making and robust stance.

Russian President Vladimir Putin lauded Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, emphasizing Modi's resilience in making decisions aligned with India's national interests, impervious to external pressure. Speaking at the 14th VTB Investment Forum 'Russia Calling,' President Putin expressed his admiration for Modi, stating, "I cannot imagine that Modi could be intimidated or forced to take any actions, steps, and decisions that are contrary to the national interests of India and the Indian people."

The Russian leader commended Modi's robust posture in safeguarding India's national interests, noting that he, as an external observer, is occasionally surprised by the Prime Minister's unwavering commitment.

Highlighting the flourishing bilateral ties between India and Russia, Putin asserted that the relations have been "developing progressively" across all dimensions. He underscored that Prime Minister Modi's strategic approach serves as the primary 'guarantor' of the strong relations between the two nations.

Addressing the potential for increased bilateral trade, Putin acknowledged the growth in trade turnover, reaching $35 billion last year and $33.5 billion in the first half of the current year. He expressed optimism about the significant potential for further expansion and recognized India's economic prowess, ranking third globally in purchasing power parity and fifth by economic volume.

Putin advocated for enhancing trade between Russia and India, pointing out the need to explore additional opportunities beyond energy resource discounts. He envisioned a stronger economic partnership, drawing attention to India's position as the world's third-largest economy by purchasing power parity.

Moreover, President Putin disclosed plans to discuss the North-South Corridor with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, indicating India's interest in such strategic routes. He also emphasized the importance of developing the Northern Sea Route, labelling it a "very promising direction in the field of logistics."

Putin urged the development of financial infrastructure and the use of national currencies in mutual settlements, emphasizing the significance of prioritizing investments and investment flows.

This recent praise from President Putin echoes earlier sentiments expressed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in November, who quoted Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, underscoring the changing global structure and multipolarity.