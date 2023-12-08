Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    UAE hands over rape accused from Kerala to India

    A rape accused from Kerala, Mithun Chandran was handed over to India by the UAE. After the crime was reported, the accused fled to Dubai in 2020. A Kannur woman filed a rape case against him in Bengaluru. 

    UAE hands over rape accused from Kerala to India anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Dec 8, 2023, 4:14 PM IST

    Bengaluru: The UAE has handed over the Kannur accused in a rape case to India. The United Arab Emirates handed over Mithun VV Chandran, a resident of Payyannur, Kannur, to India. Mithun was accused of rape in Bengaluru by a Kannur-based woman. Mithun escaped to Dubai in 2020 after filing a rape case against him. As the accused arrived at the trial court in Bengaluru, police reported that he had fled abroad.

    Following a review of the report, the court stepped in and mandated Mithun's return to India from the United Arab Emirates. The CBI then got in touch with Interpol, picked up Mithun, who was residing in Garhoud, Dubai, and brought him back home. The Mahadevapura police station in Bengaluru produced Mithun this morning. The Mayo Hall civil court in Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru, remanded Mithun.

    Kerala: Woman commits suicide at husband's house over alleged domestic violence in Kozhikode

    A woman committed suicide at her husband's home due to alleged domestic violence in Kozhikode. The deceased has been identified as Shabna. The woman's relatives said that the death was due to the continuous harassment from the husband's family. Shabna has a 10-year-old daughter. The daughter said that she had seen her mother being abused.  The daughter told Asianet News that, despite knowing that her mother was dying, no one tried to save her. She revealed that Shabna was beaten by her relatives. The daughter said that the father's sister told her not to open the door and let her die. 

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2023, 4:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Woman commits suicide at husband's house over alleged domestic violence in Kozhikode rkn

    Kerala: Woman commits suicide at husband's house over alleged domestic violence in Kozhikode

    Winter Session of Parliament: Mahua Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha in cash-for-query case

    Winter Session of Parliament: Mahua Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha in cash-for-query case

    Yatnal's goal is to target PM Modi: CM Siddaramaiah on allegations of sharing stage with ISIS supporter vkp

    Yatnal’s goal is to target PM Modi: CM Siddaramaiah on allegations of sharing stage with ISIS supporter

    Kollam kidnapping case: Accused planned to kidnap more children? rkn

    Kollam kidnapping case: Accused planned to kidnap more children?

    Kerala: Youth gets 50 years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting minor boy in Malappuram rkn

    Kerala: Youth gets 50 years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting minor boy in Malappuram

    Recent Stories

    'Brahmastra 2': Ranveer Singh to play Ranbir Kapoor's father Dev? Here's what we know RKK

    'Brahmastra 2': Ranveer Singh to play Ranbir Kapoor's father Dev? Here's what we know

    7 juices for bone health and strength rkn

    7 juices for bone health and strength

    Kerala: Woman commits suicide at husband's house over alleged domestic violence in Kozhikode rkn

    Kerala: Woman commits suicide at husband's house over alleged domestic violence in Kozhikode

    The Archies to Kadak Singh: 7 OTT movies, shows to watch this weekend SHG

    The Archies to Kadak Singh: 7 OTT movies, shows to watch this weekend

    Road accident claims four lives as TATA Ace, truck collide in Karnataka's Sindhanur vkp

    Fatal road accident claims four lives as TATA Ace, truck collide in Karnataka's Sindhanur

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon