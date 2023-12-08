UAE hands over rape accused from Kerala to India

A rape accused from Kerala, Mithun Chandran was handed over to India by the UAE. After the crime was reported, the accused fled to Dubai in 2020. A Kannur woman filed a rape case against him in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru: The UAE has handed over the Kannur accused in a rape case to India. The United Arab Emirates handed over Mithun VV Chandran, a resident of Payyannur, Kannur, to India. Mithun was accused of rape in Bengaluru by a Kannur-based woman. Mithun escaped to Dubai in 2020 after filing a rape case against him. As the accused arrived at the trial court in Bengaluru, police reported that he had fled abroad.

Following a review of the report, the court stepped in and mandated Mithun's return to India from the United Arab Emirates. The CBI then got in touch with Interpol, picked up Mithun, who was residing in Garhoud, Dubai, and brought him back home. The Mahadevapura police station in Bengaluru produced Mithun this morning. The Mayo Hall civil court in Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru, remanded Mithun.

Kerala: Woman commits suicide at husband's house over alleged domestic violence in Kozhikode

A woman committed suicide at her husband's home due to alleged domestic violence in Kozhikode. The deceased has been identified as Shabna. The woman's relatives said that the death was due to the continuous harassment from the husband's family. Shabna has a 10-year-old daughter. The daughter said that she had seen her mother being abused. The daughter told Asianet News that, despite knowing that her mother was dying, no one tried to save her. She revealed that Shabna was beaten by her relatives. The daughter said that the father's sister told her not to open the door and let her die.