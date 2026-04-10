US-Iran Ceasefire Tense: 'Calm Can Explode Anytime,' Warns Sagiv Steinberg
Amid the fragile US-Iran ceasefire, Sagiv Steinberg, Director General (and CEO) and Director of Communications at the Jerusalem Centre for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA), said that the situation remains highly volatile. Speaking on rising tensions involving Israel, Iran, and United States, he warned that despite temporary calm, escalation could erupt instantly, especially with ongoing clashes on the Israel-Lebanon border.
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