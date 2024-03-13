US House passes Bill that could ban Chinese app TikTok

Despite strong opposition, including lobbying efforts by TikTok's parent company ByteDance, the legislation gained momentum. TikTok argued that such measures would infringe upon the First Amendment rights of its 170 million American users and adversely affect numerous small businesses reliant on the platform.

In a significant move, the US House of Representatives on Wednesday (March 13) voted to approve legislation that could lead to the prohibition of TikTok in the United States. Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers expressed apprehension, considering the popular video-sharing app a potential threat to national security.

The vote, which resulted in a 352-65 outcome, with one member voting present, now advances the bill to the Senate, where its future remains uncertain.

Despite strong opposition, including lobbying efforts by TikTok's parent company ByteDance, the legislation gained momentum. TikTok argued that such measures would infringe upon the First Amendment rights of its 170 million American users and adversely affect numerous small businesses reliant on the platform.

Paul Tran, co-owner of the skin care company Love and Pebble, emphasized the significant impact of TikTok on their business, and said that 90% of their revenue stems from the app. He warned that passing the bill would jeopardize the American Dream for many entrepreneurs like himself.

Nevertheless, the House's resounding approval intensifies the pressure on the Democratic-led Senate to take action. President Joe Biden, who recently joined TikTok, has pledged to sign the bill into law if it reaches his desk.

The legislation, officially named the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, proposes a structured process for identifying social media platforms under the influence of foreign adversaries, such as China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea, as potential national security risks.