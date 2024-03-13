Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Royal 'Katespiracy' plot thickens as Princess of Wales comes under fire for sharing edited photo

    Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, inadvertently sparked controversy after sharing an edited photograph on Monday, intended to address speculation about her whereabouts and health.

    First Published Mar 13, 2024, 5:35 PM IST

    In a bid to quash speculation surrounding her absence from public view and health concerns, Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, inadvertently ignited a firestorm of online gossip and conspiracy theories by sharing an edited photo. The 42-year-old princess came under scrutiny after news agencies, including AFP, withdrew the manipulated image, originally released by the palace.

    The controversy, dubbed "Katespiracy" online, highlights the exposure of the digital landscape to misinformation and the role of social media in fueling speculation. Speculation had been at the top since the princess was last seen publicly at a Christmas Day church service and underwent abdominal surgery in January.

    Amidst mounting speculation about her well-being and the state of her marriage to Prince William, heir to the British throne, the palace released a photo taken by William. However, the image sparked further scrutiny, with social media users pointing out inconsistencies, leading news agencies to retract the picture.

    Adding fuel to the fire, the princess admitted to editing the photo but did not explain the alterations. The palace's refusal to provide an unedited version of the image only intensified speculation, drawing comparisons to the suppression of information. The incident brings out growing concerns about the reach of false or misleading information, particularly in an era of advanced artificial intelligence.

    Despite efforts to control the narrative, the "Katespiracy" saga serves as a caution about the challenges of the digital age. As the controversy unfolds, questions linger about the implications for the royal family's reputation which is fresh from the disturbance caused by Prince Harry.

