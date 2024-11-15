Sania Mirza Net Worth: Know tennis star's assets, car collection

Sports
Sania Mirza turns 38: Check out the tennis star's assets, net worth and luxurious car collection
Sania Mirza, an Indian tennis icon, made history as the first Indian woman to rank as former doubles world No. 1, capturing six Grand Slam titles in women’s and mixed doubles
In singles, Sania achieved the highest rank for an Indian female player, earning her prestigious awards like the Arjuna Award, Padma Shri, and Padma Bhushan
With a net worth of $26 million (around Rs 216 crore), Sania earns about Rs 25 crore annually through endorsements with major brands like Asian Paints, Lakmé, Hershey’s, and more
Sania owns lavish properties in Hyderabad and Dubai. Her Hyderabad residence, valued at Rs 13 crore, is known for its sophisticated design, featuring shades of brown and beige
Her affinity for luxury extends to her car collection, which includes BMW 7-Series, Range Rover Evoque, Jaguar XE. These vehicles showcase her preference for a refined lifestyle