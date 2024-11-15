Mumbai SHOCKER! Hindu woman killed by husband for not wearing burqa, following Islamic traditions

In a shocking incident, a Hindu woman was allegedly killed by her husband for refusing to wear a burqa and follow Islamic customs in Mumbai.

In a shocking incident, a Hindu woman was allegedly killed by her husband for refusing to wear a burqa and follow Islamic customs in Mumbai. According to Dainik Bhaskar report, the victim Rupali had an inter-faith marriage with accused, Iqbal Mohammed Shaikh, against her family's wishes. The couple married three years ago.

After a while, the victim was pressurized by the accused to wear a burqa and to conform to his religious practices, which led to frequent arguments within the household. "The accused and his family used to have arguments over following Islamic tradition," a police official said.

Enraged over frequent arguments, Iqbal allegedly killed his wife. Police have arrested the accused and further investigation into the case is underway.

