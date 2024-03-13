Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Boeing falls further behind Airbus as troubles deepen, Market valuation hits record gap

    Boeing lags behind Airbus by $24 billion, reflecting the aerospace giant's struggles with mounting challenges. As of the market closed on Tuesday, Boeing's market value stands at $112 billion, a significant drop of 29% this year. This development shows how Boeing, once dominant over Airbus since 2000, faces intensified pressure amid a string of setbacks.

    Boeing falls further behind Airbus as troubles deepen, Market valuation hits record gap avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 13, 2024, 6:12 PM IST

    Boeing's woes deepen as it falls further behind Airbus in market valuation, marking a significant setback for the US aerospace giant. With a market value of $112 billion, Boeing trails Airbus by a staggering $24 billion, reflecting the lopsided journey the company has endured in recent years.

    Once the undisputed leader since Airbus went public in 2000, Boeing regained its top position in mid-2022 following disappointing performance forecasts. The market values of the two rivals remained closely matched until a spate of negative publicity eroded investor confidence in Boeing.

    United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby's recent remarks indicating a preference for Airbus's A321 over Boeing's offerings signal a potential shift in the aviation equipment preference. This sentiment is echoed by Delta Air Lines, which has already favored Airbus models over Boeing's.

    Analysts, including Kenneth Herbert from RBC Capital Markets, suggest that Airbus could capitalize further on Boeing's troubles, especially if they apply additional pressure on Boeing's customers. The widening gap between Boeing and Airbus underscores the challenges facing the US aviation giant.

    With Airbus gaining momentum and Boeing facing ongoing turbulence, the company is looking to urgently address its issues to regain lost ground and rebuild investor trust. Boeing's lagging aircraft deliveries, totaling 27 compared to Airbus's 49 in February, further highlight the company's struggle to keep pace with its European competitor.

    As the aviation industry evolves, Boeing faces a critical juncture, requiring positive action to navigate through its current challenges successfully. The current controversy revolving around whistleblower John Barnett's death has further dented the hopes of a positive Boeing come back.

    Last Updated Mar 13, 2024, 6:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Royal 'Katespiracy' plot thickens as Princess of Wales comes under fire for sharing edited photo avv

    Royal 'Katespiracy' plot thickens as Princess of Wales comes under fire for sharing edited photo

    BREAKING European Parliament adopts landmark EU media freedom law snt

    European Parliament adopts landmark media freedom law to protect journalists, combat political interference

    Proposed TikTok ban by US could 'Come Back to Bite' warns China amid escalating tensions avv

    Proposed TikTok ban by US could 'Come Back to Bite' warns China amid escalating tensions

    Family of Boeing whistleblower points to hostile work environment in tragic death, conspiracy deepens avv

    Family of Boeing whistleblower points to hostile work environment in tragic death, conspiracy deepens

    Threat Grows: Pro-Khalistanis armed with swords and spears try to corner top Indian diplomat in Canada (WATCH)

    Threat Grows: Pro-Khalistanis armed with swords and spears try to corner top Indian diplomat in Canada (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Sobhita Dhulipala looks dreamy as she drops HOT pictures in bridal look RKK

    Sobhita Dhulipala looks dreamy as she drops HOT pictures in bridal look

    Rakhi Sawant mention adds zing to Israeli Embassy's whimsical take on 'What's Wrong with India' (WATCH) AJR

    Rakhi Sawant mention adds zing to Israeli Embassy's whimsical take on 'What's Wrong with India' (WATCH)

    Royal 'Katespiracy' plot thickens as Princess of Wales comes under fire for sharing edited photo avv

    Royal 'Katespiracy' plot thickens as Princess of Wales comes under fire for sharing edited photo

    Tennis Carlos Alcaraz advances to quarter-finals, Tsitsipas falls: Indian Wells Tennis drama unfolds osf

    Carlos Alcaraz advances to quarter-finals, Tsitsipas falls: Indian Wells Tennis drama unfolds

    BREAKING European Parliament adopts landmark EU media freedom law snt

    European Parliament adopts landmark media freedom law to protect journalists, combat political interference

    Recent Videos

    Watch UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away AJR

    Watch: UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away

    Video Icon
    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry

    EXCLUSIVE! A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans AJR

    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans

    Video Icon
    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon