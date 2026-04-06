How Ice Cores Prove Climate Change Is Real | Explained #Shorts

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How Ice Cores Prove Climate Change Is Real

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Apr 06 2026, 07:07 PM IST
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Deep beneath glaciers and polar ice caps lies Earth’s climate history—preserved in frozen layers over hundreds of thousands of years.Ice cores act as time capsules, helping scientists study past climates and understand the reality of climate change.By drilling up to 3 kilometers deep, researchers extract core samples containing ancient air bubbles. These tiny pockets of air reveal crucial data about:Atmospheric compositionCarbon dioxide (CO₂) levelsIce ages and warming periodsVolcanic eruptions and environmental shiftsFrom Antarctica to Greenland, these frozen records provide some of the strongest evidence of how Earth’s climate has evolved—and how it’s changing today.

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