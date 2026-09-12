India delivered the first components for a 70-metre Bailey bridge to Nepal's Road Division. The bridge is intended for the Betrawati area in Nuwakot to restore connectivity disrupted by devastating flash floods in the Bhote Koshi-Trishuli region.

India on Saturday handed over the first consignment of components for a 70-metre Bailey bridge to Nepal’s Road Division in Hetauda, marking a significant step in restoring vital connectivity disrupted by the devastating Bhote Koshi-Trishuli flash floods last month. Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava announced the delivery on X (formerly Twitter), noting that the modular steel bridge is specifically intended for the Betrawati area in Nuwakot district, one of the regions severely impacted by the disaster. The handover ceremony took place in the presence of Prakash Gautam, Member of Parliament for Makawanpur-1; Mina Kumari Lama, Mayor of Hetauda Sub-Metropolitan City; and representatives from the District Administration, Nepal Police, and Armed Police Force.

Impact of the Devastating Flash Floods

On August 26, a massive flash flood triggered by a glacial event near the Nepal-Tibet border surged down the Bhotekoshi River into the Trishuli River system. The deluge claimed over 1,300 lives, left hundreds missing, washed away dozens of bridges, severely damaged roads, and crippled multiple hydropower projects across Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, and other districts. In Betrawati and adjoining areas, vital road links were severed, leaving communities isolated and severely hampering relief and reconstruction operations.

Restoring Connectivity and Ongoing Support

Bailey bridges, which are prefabricated portable structures made of modular steel panels, can be rapidly assembled on-site to quickly restore vehicular connectivity. The 70-metre span provided by India addresses the urgent requirement for longer crossings, as much of Nepal’s existing inventory consists of shorter spans that are insufficient to bridge the wider gaps carved out by the floods. Officials indicated that further consignments of bridge components are expected to arrive in the coming days, alongside technical support for assembly and installation.

The assistance forms part of India’s comprehensive support to Nepal in the wake of the calamity, which has included relief materials, search-and-rescue expertise, and logistical aid. Nepal has requested temporary bridge structures from both India and China to reconnect isolated pockets and restore commerce and transit along strategic corridors, including critical routes leading toward the northern border.

Once installed, the bridge is expected to facilitate the movement of people, goods, and reconstruction materials into the affected Betrawati area. As Nepal continues the long process of recovery from one of its deadliest flood events in recent decades, the arrival of the Indian Bailey bridge components underscores ongoing bilateral cooperation in disaster response and infrastructure restoration. Further deliveries are scheduled to arrive shortly, accelerating efforts to reopen disrupted transport links. (ANI)