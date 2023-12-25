Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Ukraine celebrates Christmas on December 25 for first time in a snub to Russia

    In a break from Russian tradition, Ukraine has picked a new date to celebrate Christmas. It officially observed Orthodox Christmas on January 7, but a new law has shifted the date to December 25.
     

    Ukraine celebrates Christmas on December 25 for first time in a snub to Russia gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 25, 2023, 12:12 PM IST

    Ukrainian Orthodox Christians attended services on Sunday as the country for the first time celebrated Christmas on December 25, after the government changed the date from January 7, when most Orthodox believers celebrate, as a snub to Russia. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine stated, "All Ukrainians are together," in a Christmas greeting made public on Sunday night. "We all celebrate Christmas together. On the same date, as one big family, as one nation, as one united country."

    Christmas Eve services were performed in the Cathedral of the Nativity, adorned with fir trees and a nativity scene, in the southern Black Sea port city of Odesa. Attendees lighted candles and prayed as priests dressed in gold robes conducted the service.

    Also Read | On Christmas eve, fire in New York subway causes chaos; several injured (WATCH)

    "We firmly think that Christmas should be celebrated with everyone on the planet, not only in Moscow. That's the new message, in my opinion," said Olena, a parishioner whose son serves as a front-line medic.

    Most eastern Christian churches use the Julian calendar, where Christmas falls on January 7, rather than the Gregorian calendar used in everyday life and by Western churches. 

    A bill relocating the holiday to December 25 was signed by Zelenskyy in July, citing the opportunity for Ukrainians to "abandon the Russian heritage of imposing Christmas celebrations on January 7".

    Also Read | LeT's 'Jihadi Guru' Abdullah Shaheen killed in hit-and-run by 'unknown people' in Pakistan's Kasur: Reports

    The change of the date is a result of hurried efforts to eradicate remnants of the Soviet and Russian empires following the invasion. Renaming streets and demolishing monuments are two other actions.  The Orthodox Church of Ukraine formally broke away from the Russian Orthodox Church over Moscow's annexation of Crimea in 2014 and its support for separatists in eastern Ukraine. 

    Ukrainian Christmas traditions include a dinner on Christmas Eve with 12 meatless dishes including a sweet grain pudding called kutya. Celebrations also include singing carols called kolyadky, carrying decorations in the shape of stars and performing nativity scenes.

    Last Updated Dec 25, 2023, 12:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    On Christmas eve fire in New York subway causes chaos several Injured WATCH gcw

    On Christmas eve, fire in New York subway causes chaos; several injured (WATCH)

    We really support Uzzy Australian skipper Pat Cummins backs Usman Khawaja on dove logo for Gaza crisis snt

    'We really support Uzzy': Australian skipper Pat Cummins backs Usman Khawaja on dove logo for Gaza crisis

    Israel finds 5 hostages bodies inside Hamas tunnel in Gaza WATCH gcw

    Israel finds 5 hostages' bodies inside Hamas tunnel in Gaza (WATCH)

    LeT 'Jihadi Guru' Abdullah Shaheen killed in hit-and-run by 'unknown people' in Pakistan's Kasur: Reports snt

    LeT's 'Jihadi Guru' Abdullah Shaheen killed in hit-and-run by 'unknown people' in Pakistan's Kasur: Reports

    New Nostradamus predictions for 2024: PM Modi's re-election, Putin's death, global cyber attacks & more snt

    2024 predictions by 'new Nostradamus': PM Modi's re-election, Putin's death, cyber attacks & more (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru techie loses whopping Rs 95 lakh in crypto scam: Decoding scammers' tricks & how to avoid it vkp

    Bengaluru techie loses whopping Rs 95 lakh in crypto scam: Decoding scammers' tricks & how to avoid it

    Chhattisgarh Security forces demolish monuments built by Naxals in Bijapur's Hiroli village (WATCH) snt

    Chhattisgarh: Security forces demolish monuments built by Naxals in Bijapur's Hiroli village (WATCH)

    Christmas 2023: A look into Ananya Panday's celebration at her new house RKK

    Christmas 2023: A look into Ananya Panday's celebration at her new house

    Why is it always in December? Decoding the seasonal surge of Covid-19 variants and rise of JN.1 snt

    Why is it always in December? Decoding the seasonal surge of Covid-19 variants and rise of JN.1

    Christmas 2023: 7 most famous carol's to bring in holiday charms ATG

    Christmas 2023: 7 most famous carol's to bring in holiday charms

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon