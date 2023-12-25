Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    LeT's 'Jihadi Guru' Abdullah Shaheen killed in hit-and-run by 'unknown people' in Pakistan's Kasur: Reports

    Abdullah Shaheen, widely known as the 'Jihadi Guru' among his fellow jihadis, was a prominent figure within the LeT, an extremist organization known for its involvement in various acts of terrorism.

    LeT 'Jihadi Guru' Abdullah Shaheen killed in hit-and-run by 'unknown people' in Pakistan's Kasur: Reports snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 25, 2023, 10:00 AM IST

    Abdullah Shaheen, a notorious Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist and recruiter, was reportedly killed in a mysterious hit-and-run incident in Kasur, Pakistan. The incident occurred when an 'unknown' vehicle struck Shaheen, resulting in his immediate death. This marks another in a series of targeted killings, with more than 20 high-profile terrorists meeting a similar fate in Pakistan over the past few months.

    Also read: Lashkar-e-Taiba recruiter Habibullah killed by 'unknown gunmen' in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Report

    Abdullah Shaheen, widely known as the 'Jihadi Guru' among his fellow jihadis, was a prominent figure within the LeT, an extremist organization known for its involvement in various acts of terrorism. Shaheen's role as a recruiter made him a key operative for the group, influencing individuals to join their ranks and perpetrate acts of violence.

    The fatal incident unfolded in Kasur, a city in the Punjab province of Pakistan, where Shaheen was reportedly struck by a vehicle whose occupants are yet to be identified.

    LeT, an internationally designated terrorist organization, has been responsible for numerous attacks in the region, and Shaheen's role as a recruiter had made him a significant asset for the group. The moniker 'Jihadi Guru' suggests the influential role that Shaheen played within extremist circles, and his death may have broader implications for the LeT's activities in the region.

    Earlier this month, Habibullah, another LeT terrorist and recruiter, was reportedly killed by unknown gunmen opened fire in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Tank district. This 'targeted killing' came days after the assassination of Adnan Ahmed, a close associate of LeT founder and mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Hafiz Saeed, who was gunned down in Karachi earlier this year.

    News of Shaheen's killing comes days after reports surfaced about India's most-wanted fugitive, Dawood Ibrahim, allegedly being hospitalized due to poisoning by unknown assailants.

    Also read: JeM supporter Maulana Sher Bahadur killed by 'unknown' assailants in Pakistan's Peshawar; video goes viral

    Last Updated Dec 25, 2023, 10:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    New Nostradamus predictions for 2024: PM Modi's re-election, Putin's death, global cyber attacks & more snt

    2024 predictions by 'new Nostradamus': PM Modi's re-election, Putin's death, cyber attacks & more (WATCH)

    UAE: Sharjah government declares paid holiday for New Year anr

    UAE: Sharjah government declares paid holiday for New Year

    Indian flagged crude oil tanker hit by drone in Red Sea US claims 15th attack on Merchant ship since October 17 gcw

    Indian-flagged crude oil tanker hit by drone in Red Sea

    Using child soldiers in war? Hamas terrorist revels how children transferred explosives in Gaza (WATCH) AJR

    Using child soldiers in war? Hamas terrorist reveals how children transferred explosives in Gaza (WATCH)

    Hindu temple vandalized in California, sparks outrage: Pro-Khalistani graffiti defaces Swaminarayan Mandir AJR

    Hindu temple vandalized in California, sparks outrage: Pro-Khalistani graffiti defaces Swaminarayan Mandir

    Recent Stories

    India most wanted Dawood Ibrahim's Mumbai and Ratnagiri properties worth crores to be auctioned on January 5 gcw

    India's most wanted Dawood Ibrahim's Mumbai and Ratnagiri properties worth crores to be auctioned on January 5

    Cybercriminals extort money posing as police and TV journalists in Bengaluru vkp

    Cybercriminals extort money posing as police and TV journalists in Bengaluru

    303 Indians grounded over human trafficking at airport in France allowed to leave Report gcw

    303 Indians grounded over 'human trafficking' at airport in France allowed to leave: Report

    Christmas 2023: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt celebrate holiday eve at Mahesh Bhatt's house [PICTURES] ATG

    Christmas 2023: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt celebrate holiday eve at Mahesh Bhatt's house [PICTURES]

    Kerala: Keltron urges state government to pay for AI Camera installation anr

    Kerala: Keltron urges state government to pay for AI Camera installation

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon