    On Christmas eve, fire in New York subway causes chaos; several injured (WATCH)

    A fire erupted in the New York subway on Christmas Eve, delaying trains in one of the busiest cities in the world. Numerous emergency crews are on the scene. The preliminary investigation suggests that the fire originated from an e-bike that was thrown onto the tracks.

    First Published Dec 25, 2023, 11:40 AM IST

    On Christmas Eve, a fire broke out in the New York subway, causing delays for trains in one of the world's busiest cities. As smoke filled the tube, chaos ensued, trapping a number of people who could be seen on camera attempting to escape. It was necessary to summon emergency personnel for the rescue. It also cancelled at least two trains, but it is not clear if it was due to the fire.

    "A/C trains are running with delays in both directions after FDNY responded to a track fire at High St," the New York City Transit Subway said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

    Initial reports indicate that several passengers were trapped on a train with doors that wouldn't open, and smoke began filling the carriages. Firefighters successfully evacuated the passengers from the subway. The preliminary investigation suggests that the fire originated from an e-bike that was thrown onto the tracks. As of now, at least three patients have been transported to nearby hospitals, where they are reported to be in stable condition.

    The incident comes days after a 14-story residential building in the Bronx was completely destroyed by fire caused by an e-bike battery, leaving one person dead and at least six people wounded. 

