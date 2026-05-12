The U.S. Government Finally Admitted These UFO Encounters Are Real

For decades, UFO sightings were dismissed as conspiracy theories, hoaxes, or misunderstood military encounters. But now, the U.S. government has officially released a massive archive of UAP files, military footage, Navy pilot encounters, infrared recordings, NASA transcripts, and declassified reports through the new PURSUE disclosure initiative.This full investigative documentary explores:The Pentagon’s UFO disclosure programThe Tic Tac UFO incidentThe Gimbal and GoFast videosThe mysterious Eight-Pointed Star footageDavid Grusch whistleblower testimonyNASA’s UAP investigationThe role of AAROCongressional hearings on UFOsSecret military encountersThe history of UFO cover-up theoriesAnd the growing global debate around unidentified anomalous phenomenaAre these incidents advanced military technology, sensor anomalies, foreign surveillance systems… or something humanity still cannot explain?Watch the full documentary and decide for yourself. 00:00 - Introduction & UFO Files Overview02:37 - Tic Tac, Gimbal, and GoFast UFO Incidents06:15 - David Grusch Testimony & Government DisclosureSOURCE LINKSOfficial UAP Archive:https://www.war.gov/UFO/utm/Department Release Statement:https://www.war.gov/News/Releases/Release/Article/4480582/department-of-war-releases-unidentified-anomalous-phenomena-files-in-historic-t/Tic Tac Investigation:https://www.war.gov/UFO/ NASA UAP Study:https://science.nasa.gov/uap/?utm

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