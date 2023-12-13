Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Will suffer Allah's wrath ': Turkish MP slams Israel for bombing Gaza, then suffers heart attack (WATCH)

    Hasan Bitmez, a 53-year-old MP of the Islamist Felicity Party, was giving a speech about Israel's war with Hamas to the Assembly and finished by saying "Israel will suffer and it will not escape the wrath of Allah. I salute you all."

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 13, 2023, 10:59 AM IST

    Turkish member of Parliament Hasan Bitmez on Tuesday (December 12) said that Israel will suffer the 'wrath of Allah' for attacking Gaza. Immediately after this statement, Bitmez, suffered a severe heart attack. The MP was rushed to hospital and his condition is reportedly critical. A video of the MP collapsing in the parliament is now viral on social media.

    Hasan Bitmez, a 53-year-old MP of the Islamist Felicity Party, was giving a speech about Israel's war with Hamas to the Assembly and finished by saying "Israel will suffer and it will not escape the wrath of Allah. I salute you all." He had a heart attack and collapsed after finishing his sentence.

    As Hasan Bitmez collapsed near the podium, other political laders rushed for his aid. MP Dr Turhan Comez, a surgeon by profession, began to administer CPR to Hasan Bitmez. While the CPR was still being given, Bitmez was taken out of the assembly house on a stretcher.

    Taking to X, Turkish Health Minister Dr Fahrettin Koca said, "Felicity Party Kocaeli Deputy, Mr. Saadet, who was disturbed during his speech at the General Assembly of the Turkish Grand National Assembly. I follow Hasan Bitmez’s health condition closely. He is currently under treatment in the intensive care unit at Ankara Bilkent City Hospital."

    It is reportedly said that Hasan Bitmez also has diabetes. The Turkish MP was given angiography after being admitted to the hospital. In his speech in the assembly, Hasan Bitmez criticised the ruling Justice and Development Party for its allegedly moderate stance on the Gaza issue.

    On October 7, 2023, Hamas terrorists attacked Israel. Since then, Israel has declared an all-out war against the terrorist organisation. Israel has launched an attack on the Hamas terrorists hiding in the Gaza Strip. According to various reports, thousands have been killed in this war against terrorism so far.

