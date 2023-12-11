Vivek Ramaswamy forgets to mute mic during toilet break on X Spaces; Musk reacts to 'ROFL' moment

Vivek Ramaswamy was recently caught in an embarrassing moment during a live X Spaces chat with SpaceX and Tesla Chief Elon Musk, US conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and several others.

Vivek Ramaswamy, an Indian-American entrepreneur and Republican presidential contender, was recently embroiled in an awkward situation while participating in a live X Spaces conversation with Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, and a few other people. Approximately 2.3 million people were watching the discussion.

With over 100k listeners, the incident occurred when Ramaswamy abruptly excused himself, and what appeared to be the sound of running water emerged from his microphone. In the midst of this, Ramaswamy interjected with a polite but urgent "Gentlemen I have to go." However, what followed was a sound of running water that echoed through his still-active microphone.

The moment did not go unnoticed. "Somebody's got their phone in the bathroom," Alex Jones said swiftly, recognising the source of the commotion. "That's your phone, Vivek," host Mario Nawfal said, addressing Ramaswamy directly, "I'm not able to mute you." Ramaswamy apologised for the mistake upon his return.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk joked, "I hope you feel better now," to which Ramaswamy answered, "I feel great."

The event quickly gained widespread attention on the X platform. People were able to relate to the uncomfortable incident endlessly and shared stories of similar experiences they had had during crucial meetings or business calls. Vivek Ramaswamy, an Indian-American businessman, is a Republican candidate for US president.