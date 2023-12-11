Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Vivek Ramaswamy forgets to mute mic during toilet break on X Spaces; Musk reacts to 'ROFL' moment

    Vivek Ramaswamy was recently caught in an embarrassing moment during a live X Spaces chat with SpaceX and Tesla Chief Elon Musk, US conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and several others. 

     

    Vivek Ramaswamy forgets to mute mic during toilet break on X Spaces Musk reacts to ROFL moment gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 11, 2023, 5:38 PM IST

    Vivek Ramaswamy, an Indian-American entrepreneur and Republican presidential contender, was recently embroiled in an awkward situation while participating in a live X Spaces conversation with Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, and a few other people. Approximately 2.3 million people were watching the discussion. 

    With over 100k listeners, the incident occurred when Ramaswamy abruptly excused himself, and what appeared to be the sound of running water emerged from his microphone. In the midst of this, Ramaswamy interjected with a polite but urgent "Gentlemen I have to go." However, what followed was a sound of running water that echoed through his still-active microphone.

    The moment did not go unnoticed. "Somebody's got their phone in the bathroom," Alex Jones said swiftly, recognising the source of the commotion. "That's your phone, Vivek," host Mario Nawfal said, addressing Ramaswamy directly, "I'm not able to mute you." Ramaswamy apologised for the mistake upon his return.

    Meanwhile, Elon Musk joked, "I hope you feel better now," to which Ramaswamy answered, "I feel great."

    The event quickly gained widespread attention on the X platform. People were able to relate to the uncomfortable incident endlessly and shared stories of similar experiences they had had during crucial meetings or business calls. Vivek Ramaswamy, an Indian-American businessman, is a Republican candidate for US president.

    Last Updated Dec 11, 2023, 5:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Video of African priest performing car puja, chanting Sanskrit shlokas goes viral; [WATCH] anr

    Video of African priest performing car puja, chanting Sanskrit shlokas goes viral; [WATCH]

    Is this the future of aviation? 'Blended wing design' promises a sustainable leap forward by 2030 snt

    Is this the future of aviation? 'Blended wing design' promises a sustainable leap forward by 2030

    Royal family unveil Christmas cards King Charles III opts coronation picture Kate William pose for black and white portrait see here gcw

    Royal family unveil Christmas cards! King Charles III opts for coronation picture; Check photos

    UK research ship crosses paths with world largest iceberg three times the size of New York city WATCH gcw

    UK research ship crosses paths with world's largest iceberg (WATCH)

    2019 Pulwama attack conspirator & JeM terrorist Mohiuddin Aurangazeb Alamgir kidnapped in Pakistan: Report snt

    2019 Pulwama attack conspirator & JeM terrorist Alamgir kidnapped by 'unknown' people in Pakistan: Report

    Recent Stories

    Petrol, Diesel prices to reduce soon? Modi govt in talks with oil marketers vkp

    Petrol, Diesel prices to reduce soon? Modi govt in talks with oil marketers

    Demon Slayer to One Piece-7 best anime of 2023 RBA EAI

    Demon Slayer to One Piece-7 best anime of 2023

    'Bandra': Dileep, Tamannaah Bhatia starrer to stream on THIS OTT platform anr

    'Bandra': Dileep, Tamannaah Bhatia starrer to stream on THIS OTT platform

    cricket 'Was afraid of facing Sreesanth': Gambhir's quirky jibe in 'wrong answer only' session osf

    'Was afraid of facing Sreesanth': Gambhir's quirky jibe in 'wrong answer only' session

    Year Ender 2023-7 popular diets for weight loss of this year RBA EAI

    Year Ender 2023-7 popular diets for weight loss of this year

    Recent Videos

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon