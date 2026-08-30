A Taiwanese man who turned his robot vacuum cleaner into a surveillance tool to expose his wife’s alleged affair won his civil case but he was later sentenced to five months in prison for secretly recording his wife in a private setting.

A Taiwanese man who turned his robot vacuum cleaner into a surveillance tool to expose his wife’s alleged affair won his civil case but he was later sentenced to five months in prison for secretly recording his wife in a private setting. The case, detailed in a recently released court ruling and reported by local media, began after the man, whose identity has not been disclosed, married his wife in 2021. The couple lived with his parents and only stayed at their holiday home during vacations.

His suspicions reportedly surfaced in September 2023 when he discovered a used toothbrush at the holiday property. Seeking answers, he reviewed surveillance footage from a nearby parking garage and spotted an unfamiliar man who had previously driven his wife home.

Three months later, the husband remotely switched on the home’s robot vacuum through its mobile application. His initial intention was reportedly to use the device’s built-in audio function to communicate with his wife.

Instead, the vacuum’s live feed showed his wife in an intimate encounter with another man. According to the court ruling, the video captured her changing clothes, embracing the alleged lover and moving around the house unclothed, while the man was seen lying on the sofa.

Believing he had obtained crucial evidence, the husband recorded the footage and subsequently used it to launch a legal battle against his wife and her alleged lover.

He sued the pair for infringing on his marital rights and sought NT$2 million (US$68,000) in damages.

The civil court ultimately found that the relationship between the two had gone beyond the boundaries of ordinary friendship and ordered the pair to pay the husband NT$500,000 in compensation.

But while the footage helped him win the civil case, it also opened the door to a legal nightmare of his own.

The wife filed a counter-suit, accusing her husband of secretly recording private footage without her consent. In his defence, the man argued that the recording was “legally justified” because the evidence had already been accepted by the civil court.

The court, however, rejected his argument.

Judges ruled that marital obligations did not override an individual’s fundamental right to privacy and concluded that the husband had deliberately recorded the intimate footage.

The court also determined that any lights or voice alerts emitted by the robot vacuum were not enough to prove that the woman knew she was being recorded or had consented to the recording.

The husband was ultimately sentenced to five months in prison and fined NT$150,000 for unlawfully recording private images.

Taiwanese law prohibits secretly recording or disclosing another person’s private activities or intimate information without authorisation. Violators can face up to three years in prison and a fine of up to NT$300,000.