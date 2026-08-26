During a boxing match at the World Humanoid Robot Games in China, one robot fell after a failed kick, prompting the other to perform a victory dance. The event also saw another incident where a weightlifting robot lost its balance and fell towards the judges' panel.

A boxing match between two humanoid robots took an unexpected turn when one robot fell after attempting a spinning head kick. The other robot seemed to linger before executing a victory dance rather than resetting right away. According to CGTN, the event happened in China at the World Humanoid Robot Games. One of the robots tried a spinning head kick during the competition, but it lost its equilibrium and tumbled to the ground. The other robot took a moment to celebrate its win by dancing when its opponent fell.

During the boxing bout, the robot created an unprecedented moment by continuing to celebrate while its opponent stayed on the ground.

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In addition to showcasing the robots' boxing skills, the bout also included their preprogrammed moves. Following its opponent's defeat, the victorious robot was spotted partying.

Robot Weightlifting Loses Balance

During the World Humanoid Robot Games in Beijing, a weightlifting robot lost its balance and slammed straight into the judges' panel in another crazy video that went popular on social media.

According to sources, the incident happened on Monday during the second edition of the games' weightlifting final. After that, the machine was removed on a stretcher. It appears that the games' heavy-lifting section is intended to evaluate the robots' stability, joint torque, and balance under large loads.