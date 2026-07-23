A Perth man severely burned after his robot vacuum exploded in his kitchen is showing remarkable recovery. His feeding tube removed as burns heal and physio progresses well.

A Perth man who suffered horrific burns when his robot vacuum cleaner exploded in his face is making remarkable progress in hospital, with his family sharing another positive update on his recovery.

Lachie Perrem, from Brabham, was left with burns covering approximately 75 per cent of his body after the robotic cleaning device blew up in his kitchen during the first week of this month. The bizarre and tragic incident left him fighting for his life, spending weeks in an induced coma from which he recently woke.

Now, his mother Fiona Perrem has confirmed that her son is healing well and hitting important milestones in his recovery journey. In a recent update, she revealed that Lachie's grafts are healing effectively and the physiotherapy team is particularly pleased with the movement returning to his hands.

Feeding Tube Removed as Recovery Accelerates

"Today was another big milestone as his feeding tube was removed," Ms Perrem said during the week. "His face and neck are healing really well too." She emphasised that every step forward is a significant achievement for the family, who have been by Lachie's side throughout the ordeal.

The family has expressed deep gratitude for the medical care Lachie is receiving and for the overwhelming community support. Ms Perrem thanked everyone who has continued to stand by her son and their family during this challenging time.

An earlier update on a fundraising page, which has already raised more than $40,000, painted a grim picture of the explosion's aftermath. Ms Perrem described how her son's life had been "turned upside down" following the incident.

"He suffered burns to approximately 75 per cent of his body and is currently under sedation in hospital," she wrote at the time. "He is facing an incredibly long road ahead, with multiple surgeries, extensive medical treatment, rehabilitation and months of recovery."

Family Left Homeless After Devastating Explosion

Beyond the physical trauma, the explosion has left Lachie, his fiancee and their housemates without a home. The blast caused extensive damage to their property, compounding the family's distress.

"Along with his long road to recovery, they now face the heartbreaking task of rebuilding their lives from scratch," Ms Perrem added in the fundraising appeal. "Every message of support gives our family strength during the hardest time of our lives."

The incident has raised questions about the safety of robotic cleaning devices, which have become increasingly popular in households worldwide. While such explosions remain rare, this case serves as a stark reminder of potential hazards associated with lithium-ion batteries and electronic appliances.

Robotic vacuum cleaners typically use rechargeable batteries that can overheat or malfunction under certain conditions. Manufacturers have faced lawsuits in the past over similar incidents, though the exact cause of this explosion remains unclear.

Medical experts note that burns covering 75 per cent of the body require extensive skin grafting and prolonged hospitalisation. Patients often face years of rehabilitation to regain full function, particularly in areas like hands and face where movement is critical.

Lachie's progress in hand movement is considered especially encouraging by his medical team, as burns to extremities often present the greatest challenges in recovery. The removal of his feeding tube indicates that he is now able to eat independently, a crucial step towards regaining normal function.