Nepal Police issued a new flood alert and evacuated people from Trishuli after a dam in Tibet burst, triggered by an earthquake in China. The death toll from a previous Bhotekoshi flood rose to 475, and rescue operations are ongoing.

Fresh Flood Alert and Evacuations

Nepal Police on Friday issued a fresh alert for floods in the Himalayan country, evacuating people from Trishuli. The death toll from the devastating Bhotekoshi flood on Wednesday rose to 475, according to police, The Kathmandu Post reported.

A police official told ANI that all forms of work, including the rebuilding of the roads in the region, have halted. Nepal Police officer P Chaudhary said, "The water level is about to rise, so everyone is being stopped. The vehicles that were engaged in the operation are all returning. They are all coming back. Everyone is being evacuated from there and is being taken to a safe location. All the work has stopped. Even worse flooding is yet to come; that is why everyone is being put on alert."

Earthquake in China Triggers New Flood Threat

Earlier today, an earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hit Sichuan in China, prompting a flood alert in Nepal. People in the Trishuli area of Nepal were evacuated again as a heavy flow of water from above has threatened to raise the river's water level, Nepal Police stated.

The earthquake jolted Longchang City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre, CGTN reported.

Issuing an alert, Nepal Police said that a dam on the Tibet side has burst again. "Information has been received that the water dam on the Tibet side has burst again. Therefore, all security personnel, rescue workers involved in rescue and relief operations, and the general public are requested to remain immediately alert and move to safe locations or notify others," Nepal Police posted on X.

Rescue and Government Response

Leader of Opposition in the House of Representatives, Bhishma Raj Angdembe, said that Nepal's army is continuing the rescue operations despite geographical challenges. He told reporters in Trishuli, "The geographical terrain here makes the weather conditions unfavourable for operations, yet our army and all our helicopter teams are fully engaged in the effort. Given the conditions upstream, we are taking immediate action--the federal, provincial, and local governments are all working together. There are two army helicopters, along with others from the private sector, all deployed in the operation. We are utilising every resource available to us. We are keeping everyone informed, and our security agencies are issuing advisories urging people to stay safe."

Infrastructure Work Halted

Work on the road being built from Trishuli to Rasuka has been temporarily halted. All JCB machines have been recalled, and all road construction work has been stopped. (ANI)