A seven-year-old Malayali girl has died after falling from the third floor of her family's apartment in Sharjah's Nabba area. Initial reports suggest the child woke up when she was alone, opened a window, and accidentally fell. The Sharjah Police have launched an investigation into the tragic incident.

Sharjah: The Indian expat community is in shock after a seven-year-old Malayali girl tragically died after falling from her apartment building in Sharjah. The heartbreaking incident took place on Monday in a flat located in the Nabba area.

The victim has been identified as Safa Mubarak, the only daughter of Mubarak Ali and Murshida. She was a Class 2 student at a school in Ajman.

According to relatives, Safa was alone at home when the accident happened. Her mother, Murshida, had left for work earlier in the day. Her father, Mubarak Ali, who works in Dubai, had just stepped out and gone down to their car. It is believed that Safa, who was sleeping at the time, woke up, opened the sliding window, and accidentally fell out.

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The family had only recently returned to the UAE after a holiday back home in India. The little girl was reportedly very excited about her school reopening next week. Her parents and relatives are completely devastated by her sudden and unexpected death.

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The family has decided to conduct the final rites in the UAE itself. They are coordinating with the police and other authorities to complete all the necessary legal procedures. The Sharjah Police have officially opened an investigation into the incident.