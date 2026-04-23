Bessent Extends Russian Oil Waiver After Global Pressure, Relief for India

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent extended the Russian oil sanctions waiver by 30 days after requests from over 10 vulnerable nations. The move aims to ease global energy shortages triggered by the Strait of Hormuz crisis, offering relief to countries like India dependent on stable oil supplies.0:00 Scott Bessent extends Russian oil waiver for 30 days0:40 Strait of Hormuz crisis disrupted energy supply chains1:00 India among key beneficiaries of the waiver

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