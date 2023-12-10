Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Royal family unveil Christmas cards! King Charles III opts for coronation picture; Check photos

    Royal Family members have revealed their Christmas card images - with King Charles III choosing a picture from his Coronation earlier this year. Meanwhile, the Prince and Princess of Wales have released a monochrome photograph of their family.
     

    Royal family unveil Christmas cards King Charles III opts coronation picture Kate William pose for black and white portrait see here gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 10, 2023, 2:41 PM IST

    Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton have unveiled their family Christmas card, featuring an intimate black and white portrait with their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

    The two boys and Prince William wore basic shirts that matched, while Kate and Charlotte wore denim pants. According to the Daily Mail, the Cambridge family's card was photographed by photographer Josh Shinner in Windsor, a historic town in Berkshire, England, located west of London.

    Also Read | UK research ship crosses paths with world's largest iceberg (WATCH)

    The United Kingdom King and Queen, Charles and Camilla, chose a formal coronation photograph for their festive card. The image shows them in Buckingham Palace’s throne room, taken by photographer Hugo Burnand. 

    Charles wore the Imperial State Crown, and Camilla donned Queen Mary’s Crown. The King is wearing a coronation tunic and the robe of estate, which was made of purple silk velvet that had been embroidered in gold and was also worn by King George VI in 1937.

    Also Read | Vladimir Putin announces candidacy for 2024 presidential election, extending rule potential to 2030 (WATCH)

    This is the couple’s second Christmas card since Charles became King last year. King Charles and Queen Camilla were crowned at Westminster Abbey earlier this year in a ceremony that brought together 100 heads of state, kings and queens from across the world, celebrities, and family and friends of the couple.

    According to the UK tabloid, previous cards, even during their tenure as Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, exhibited a heritage of casual and colourful greetings. According to the source, this year's card resembles Charles and Diana's 1984 card, which included a young Prince William and Prince Harry.
     

    Last Updated Dec 10, 2023, 2:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UK research ship crosses paths with world largest iceberg three times the size of New York city WATCH gcw

    UK research ship crosses paths with world's largest iceberg (WATCH)

    2019 Pulwama attack conspirator & JeM terrorist Mohiuddin Aurangazeb Alamgir kidnapped in Pakistan: Report snt

    2019 Pulwama attack conspirator & JeM terrorist Alamgir kidnapped by 'unknown' people in Pakistan: Report

    Son of top Hamas leader splurges around $25,000 on jewellery as Gaza struggles for basic necessities snt

    Son of top Hamas leader splurges around $25,000 on jewellery as Gaza struggles for basic necessities

    Explained Who are Kidon, the elite assassins of Israel's Mossad?

    Explained: Who are Kidon, the elite assassins of Israel's Mossad?

    Vladimir Putin fifth term bid: Navigating traditional values, geopolitical challenges and social policies in Russia snt

    Putin's fifth term bid: Navigating traditional values, geopolitical challenges and social policies in Russia

    Recent Stories

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's ex-wife Preet Greal threatens to post his 'naked and drunk' videos

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s ex-wife Preet Grewal threatens to post his 'naked and drunk' videos

    cricket Unusual scenes in BBL: Poor pitch conditions threaten match to be called off osf

    Unusual scenes in BBL: Poor pitch conditions threaten match to be called off

    Year Ender 2023: Top 7 honeymooners paradise of the year ATG

    Year Ender 2023: Top 7 honeymooners paradise of the year

    cricket India vs South Africa 1st T20I: Watch live for free - streaming details and match preview osf

    India vs South Africa 1st T20I: Watch live for free - streaming details and match preview

    Mango to Orange: 7 foods to avoid eating with Curd ATG

    Mango to Orange: 7 foods to avoid eating with Curd

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon