Royal family unveil Christmas cards! King Charles III opts for coronation picture; Check photos

Royal Family members have revealed their Christmas card images - with King Charles III choosing a picture from his Coronation earlier this year. Meanwhile, the Prince and Princess of Wales have released a monochrome photograph of their family.

Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton have unveiled their family Christmas card, featuring an intimate black and white portrait with their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The two boys and Prince William wore basic shirts that matched, while Kate and Charlotte wore denim pants. According to the Daily Mail, the Cambridge family's card was photographed by photographer Josh Shinner in Windsor, a historic town in Berkshire, England, located west of London.

The United Kingdom King and Queen, Charles and Camilla, chose a formal coronation photograph for their festive card. The image shows them in Buckingham Palace’s throne room, taken by photographer Hugo Burnand.

Charles wore the Imperial State Crown, and Camilla donned Queen Mary’s Crown. The King is wearing a coronation tunic and the robe of estate, which was made of purple silk velvet that had been embroidered in gold and was also worn by King George VI in 1937.

This is the couple’s second Christmas card since Charles became King last year. King Charles and Queen Camilla were crowned at Westminster Abbey earlier this year in a ceremony that brought together 100 heads of state, kings and queens from across the world, celebrities, and family and friends of the couple.

According to the UK tabloid, previous cards, even during their tenure as Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, exhibited a heritage of casual and colourful greetings. According to the source, this year's card resembles Charles and Diana's 1984 card, which included a young Prince William and Prince Harry.

